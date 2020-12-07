Paty Navidad Is Grateful and Happy for the Donations to the Tarahumara Sinaloense Collective

The Sinaloan actress joined a noble cause, a campaign to collect aid for the Tarahumara families living in the Sierra de Sinaloa

Paty Navidad has expressed in her social networks her gratitude and joy for the donations made to the Tarahumara Sinaloense Collective, a group of people with a huge heart interested in achieving substantial improvements in the quality of life of the Tarahumara families that live on the edge. from Sinaloa with Chihuahua.

This weekend the Tarahumara Sinaloense Collective carried out the collection “Let us shelter your Christmas with love”, outside the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Rosary, located in the heart of the city ​​of Culiacán, Sinaloa. Many people joined this noble cause by donating toys, clothing, blankets, and non-perishable food, which will be delivered to Rarámuris families at this time of December.

The actress and singer from Sinaloa Paty Navidad, was one of the celebrities who made use of her social networks, to spread this action of the aforementioned group and also ask people to do their bit.

“Let us support the collection to help our Sinaloan brothers from the Sierra Tarahumara to spend a Christmas without cold and without hunger. Shelter our Rarámuris children with much love, non-perishable food, blankets, clothes and shoes in good condition, sweets, toys Everything adds up, what you can contribute will be of great help and God will return many blessings for you and your families, “he said in one of his posts on his Instagram feed.

Likewise, the beautiful Patricia Navidad published a video showing part of the generous donations made by the Sinaloan families to help the Tarahumara families. The actress of soap operas such as “Señora Acero” and “Por Amar sin ley” expressed that it was too beautiful to see such solidarity, support, generosity, empathy, and love from her beautiful people from Culiacán, Sinaloa.

He gave special thanks to the organizers of this movement, including Hortensia López Gaxiola, “for such a precious and noble work in favor of the neediest of our land, many families and children of the Sierra Tarahumara of Sinaloa. Culiacán is pure love. Let us shelter our children and families so that they have a Christmas without cold and without hunger, let us support with love and tenderness! God bless you, infinite thanks ❤️ “.

Hortensia López Gaxiola, a coordinator of the Tarahumara Sinaloense Collective, told Debate that all the aid collected will go to the Rarámuris who live in communities in the Sierra de Sinaloa de Leyva and Choix, in the north of the state of Sinaloa. He also reported that these indigenous communities have a shortage of food since due to the lack of rains in previous months, they do not have stored corn and beans, food with which they are kept throughout the year.

The social activist exhorted everyone in general to join this cause in favor of the Tarahumara communities. He stated that although it is true that these times have been difficult for everyone, for the indigenous people it has been even greater since they lack medical care and food.