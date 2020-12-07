Miley Cyrus in Leather Pants Rules Instagram Like a Rockstar

Miley Cyrus is back in the spotlight after posing in some incredible leather pants that made her look like a rock star

United States.- Miley Cyrus is enjoying great success after the release of her new studio album entitled “Plastic Hearts”, with which she has achieved important critics and has become one of the singers of the moment on a new occasion since then. the year 2013 in which he released the album “Bangerz”, acclaimed by critics and from which songs such as ‘We can’t stop’ and ‘Wrecking ball’ emerge.

But now he has decided to go in another direction with his new music, something that has not been completely surprising since he had been making it clear what his ideal style was for many years in other of his albums or songs and just as a new era arrives. the musical, also change of looks and other aesthetics for his image, this on the occasion of the promotion of his new album that achieved number one in the most important music charts.

For now, we can delight ourselves with Miley Cyrus in an incredible look, wearing leather garments, with dark makeup, but in trend, a fascinating short hair with which she has set a trend and brought back some styles from the 80s. and 90, even in the early 2000s, always giving the best live performances and giving the best of herself.

We recently saw her wearing an outfit worthy of a rock star, as she posed in front of the camera lens with leather pants, high boots of the same material, a crop top-style shirt with a design that seems to be handmade, a jacket with a teddy in pink color and with some accessories that made her outfit one of the best she has worn in recent weeks.

The singer, without neglecting her glam and punk style, posed on a paint-splattered wall with sensational makeup, in dark outlines, metallic blue shadows, and bright red lips, without neglecting that her hairstyle is what gives her that special touch to his new stage, thus becoming a fashion icon for the new generations.

This new stage of Miley Cyrus was anticipated, her fans knew that one day an album with rock influences by the singer would arrive and during 2019 she advanced what would be her master plan; the release of three EPS entitled “She is coming”, “She is here” and “She is everything”, which would form the album “She is Miley Cyrus”, but this did not turn out as expected.

She released the first part in May with songs like ‘Mother’s Daughter’ and ‘Unholy’, sharing a little about her new music and showing the rock/pop influences she would handle, but this decided to change it over time, as she considered and stated that “that music no longer made sense at this point”, so he took a drastic turn and worked on “Plastic Hearts”.

For this new Miley Cyrus album, the singer decided to focus on what she liked to do the most in music, which was rock, pop, and music styles from the 80s, 90s, and 2000s, making a marvel of musical production because he got together with the biggest stars of these genres like Joan Jett, Billy Idol, and Dua Lipa and made fascinating songs.

It was on November 27 when the release of his new record material arrived, leaving everyone shocked by the versatility of styles that he has handled and the incredible themes that he included, being twelve in total for a standard edition and fifteen for the luxury one. being in the latter where he includes the remix of his first single ‘Midnight Sky’ with ‘The edge of seventeen’ alongside the great Stevie Nicks. Also included are their live covers of Blondie and The Cranberries ‘ ‘Heart of glass’ and ‘ Zombie ‘ respectively.

Not to mention the incredible songs he chose, of which songs like ‘Midnight sky’, ‘Night crawling’, ‘Gimme what I want’, ‘Angels like you’, and ‘Plastic hearts’ stand out. In the frame of the promo, she participated in Amazon’s Christmas special, a special for Apple Music, and recently posed looking like no other for Rolling Stone magazine, thus becoming a legend.