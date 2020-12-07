Jennifer Aniston Shows That She Also Has “Love Handles” and the World Thanks Her

Brad Pitt’s ex-wife showed her “love handles” without any shame, appearing in a video from the firm Vital Proteins

United States.- Jennifer Aniston, is one of the most admired and beloved actresses on the big screen and she has also served as an inspiration for many women who see her as an example to follow, as she has always shown herself as strong and sure of itself.

And this time it was not the exception, because the interpreter of the beautiful Rachel, showed her “love handles” without any shame, appearing in a video of the firm Vital Proteins, in which she is shown doing exercises, with a waist without corrections, edits and without filters.

However, far from provoking negative reactions, the 51-year-old actress received comments showing her admiration even more than before, because for her fans she still feels like “the perfect woman”.

Among the messages that can be read are: “For that reason and more I love her, she is a real woman”, “Jennifer always inspires us and that ‘love handles’ make her look beautiful”, “Perfection turned into a woman”, “If Jennifer Aniston shows her ‘love handles’ I’ll do it too “,” Thanks Jenn for teaching us that we should love ourselves as we are.

Although Brad Pitt’s ex-wife is still in very good shape and his fans recognize him, they admire more than his physical beauty, his inner beauty, that which he has earned with his smile and simplicity and at the same time elegance, that characterizes her.

The message that sending one of the protagonists of the most famous series of all time “Friends”, by allowing herself to be seen naturally, is that it is not only about having an excellent physical shape but also a healthy lifestyle is important.

After opening her Instagram account, Aniston shows that she is not afraid to reveal her more natural side and has even been seen performing daily tasks, which is why she has attracted more followers.

Over the years Jennifer has shown that she has the magic formula of youth, because she often boasts of her exercise routines, being her greatest weapon to maintain a silhouette of envy.