How Did Maribel Guardia and Her Husband Marco Chacón Meet?

The relationship that the singer and the lawyer had started was on hiatus after Maribel Guardia was related to the actor Gerardo Murguía

Maribel Guardia and her husband Marco Chacón, are one of the most stable couples in the middle of the show; Although on several occasions rumors of a couple of crisis have emerged, the reality is that after more than two decades together, they remain more united and in love than ever. The singer and the lawyer were married on July 14, 2011, after 13 years of dating. It is worth mentioning that when they married, they had already lived together for eight years.

Marco Chacón met Maribel Guardia by chance in his native Costa Rica. It seems that fate already had a love story for them, after their divorce from the late singer-songwriter Joan Sebastian. After meeting and being a lawyer in the entertainment industry, Marco was in charge of some of the contracts of the also actress who debuted in Mexican soap operas in 1986, in the story “Seducción”.

“We started dating, we became friends first, it was the time when you still talked a lot on the phone, then we became friends and talked for hours and hours,” said the lawyer specializing in intellectual property, belonging to an important firm in Mexico, in an interview on the Adela Micha show.

The beautiful relationship that was beginning between the lawyer and the singer, was on hiatus for some time, since Maribel Guardia had been romantically related to the Mexican actor Gerardo Murguía. However, in fate, it was already written that the ex-wife of Joan Sebastian and Marco Chacón would be together. By resuming their relationship … they have no longer separated.

Last July the so-called “sexiest grandmother in the show” celebrated her tenth wedding anniversary with Marco Chacón. Ten married, but 22 years together. The civilian wedding took place in June 2010 at The Grand Canyon (located in the northwestern corner of Arizona, near the borders of Utah and Nevada, United States). A year later, in July 2011, they held their religious wedding, which was held in the San Cosme parish, in Mexico City.

“This is one of the happiest days of my life, thanks to Marco for giving me so much love, I have learned many beautiful things by your side and you have made me immensely happy, I never imagined that each day you could love more than the other and it is like that in all these 22 years. Happy anniversary, beloved husband, may God continue to bless this love, I adore you, “Maribel Guardia said on her Instagram feed last July, along with some unpublished photographs of her religious wedding and civil wedding.

Marco Chacón is not only the artistic representation of his beautiful wife but also of Julián Figueroa, the son that Maribel Guardia had with Joan Sebastian. The young singer has stated on several occasions that Marco is a father figure to him.

The curriculum vitae of Maribel Guardia’s husband is extensive: he is a Doctor of Business Law from the Anahuac University in agreement with the Complutense University of Madrid; He is a Master in Corporate Law from the Universidad Anáhuac; He is a Specialist in Negotiation and Mediation, as well as a Specialist in Intellectual Property from the University of Castilla-La Mancha; He also has a Law Degree from the International University of the Americas.

This weekend the lawyer celebrated his 49th birthday (he is 12 years younger than his wife). In her social networks, Maribel Guardia dedicated these beautiful words to her: “Happy birthday Marco, thank you for making me the happiest woman in the world. I love you.”