Hosts Héctor Sandarti and Galilea Montijo Nostalgically Recall Their Time on “Vida TV”

In social networks, many of the followers of the television hosts Galilea Montijo and Héctor Sandarti are asking for the return of this program

Galilea Montijo and Héctor Sandarti were part of the cast of conductors of Telethon 2021, where Marco Antonio Regil and Yanet García also participated. As many will recall, Gali and Héctor worked together on the television program Vida TV , along with Lilí Brillanti and the late Dolores Salomón, who was known as “La Bodoquito.”

In the stories of their respective accounts on Instagram, this beloved couple of television hosts recalled with great nostalgia and joy their time in that Televisa show, which was broadcast in the then Canal de las Estrellas. Galilea Montijo published some videos with his dear friend, asking his followers to donate to Telethon 2021, but before that, the beautiful memories reached his memories.

“Look at nothing but handsome is accompanying us,” said the ex-girlfriend of the soccer player from América Cuauhtémoc Blanco, to which Héctor Sandarti recalled the sketch “Two girls of care” that they made on Vida TV, where he played the conqueror “Max” and Galilea to “Martina”.

“Oh, what times of Vida TV,” exclaimed the host of the Hoy program. Both also stated that on social networks, their followers are asking for the return of the program in question. After evoking that wonderful time in their lives, they asked their fans to help the Telethon children: “a penny, two pennies, it has been a very difficult year, we know, very sad too, but very beautiful things come out of sad things “said the wife of businessman and politician Fernando Reina Iglesias.

Vida TV was broadcast from April 30, 2001, to January 20, 2006, being produced by Alexis Núñez Oliva. When this morning show went off the air, its original hosts had already left the project. Héctor Sandarti left in 2004 having other professional projects. In October 2005 the beautiful Galilea Montijo said goodbye to this program since at that time she joined “Dancing for a dream”.

In this show several contests were held where ordinary people showed their talents whether in dancing, singing, telling jokes, acting, etc., and they were rewarded with money. How to forget the famous dance of “Colofox”, which was carried out when the qualifying jury gave the participants perfect marks.

More than a friendship between Galilea Montijo and Héctor Sandarti?

Galilea Montijo and Héctor Sandarti became one of the most followed and loved couples on Mexican television, they had such good chemistry that it was even said that there was more than a friendship between them. Previously in an interview with the journalist Mara Patricia Castañeda (ex-wife of singer Vicente Fernández Jr., first-born of Don Vicente Fernández), the actor also from Guatemala spoke about it.

“I to Galilea, from the beginning there was a lot of affection, a lot of complicities, but no, even though I recognize that she is an extremely beautiful woman, I never saw her with other eyes than those of a friend.”

Héctor Sandarti, who this year was conducting the program “Minute to win VIP”, mentioned that the friendship between them was very sincere, spontaneous, and very beautiful: “there was no other option and we never thought about it, we decided it or it We speak”. It is worth mentioning that before Vida TV, Galilea Montijo and Héctor were in charge of “Fantastic love”, but it did not have the success they expected.

“As we were conducting a couples program, the public said: ‘these two become a couple because I like him, I like her and they look beautiful together, please be a couple,'” Héctor Sandarti commented to Mara Patricia Castañeda, adding that being on Vida TV the media pressure was greater since they were the most beloved couple on television in those years: “but no, there was never anything between Galilea and me.”