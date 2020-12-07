Barbara de Regil Steals Glances When Posing on the Beach in a Tiny Swimsuit

The actress Bárbara de Regil shows off her great figure of impact on the beach again and her fans react with hundreds of compliments

Mexico. The actress Bárbara de Regi l, originally from Mexico City, is one of the Mexican celebrities with the most followers on social networks, but perhaps one of the few who have a super body who have the luxury of showing it off in them and Bárbara does frequently.

A Barbara de Regil loves going to the beach and recently published a new image I own on Instagram in which it appears in a tiny bathing suit. Her beauty is indisputable, also that her body deserves a 10 rating for how well worked it is.

And how could it not be like that, if the famous Barbara always cares about eating well and exercising a lot, also in her networks she constantly shares in videos what she eats, what she does not eat and aspects related to her exercise routines to see herself and be always well physically?

Bárbara de Regil, in addition to enjoying great popularity as an artist and in the networks, has a perfect family life and proof of this is that she is extremely happy with her husband Fernando Schoenwald and her daughter, and she also often talks about them frequently in her networks.

The beautiful Barbara published this weekend on Instagram an image in which she appears precisely with her husband Fernando and expresses what she feels and thinks about him.

What peace I feel when I remember that I am going to be with you all my life, “Barbara writes to Fernando in a post where they both appear smiling and about to kiss.

And in several interviews she has told that Fernando is the love of her life and she thanks God for having put him on her path, she also has him for anything and is always on the lookout for her and her daughter for whatever they need.

Bárbara and Fernando were married in May 2018 in the city of Querétaro, Querétaro, Mexico, in a ceremony that was very familiar and in which only friends and relatives were closest to both of them.

And he told the journalist Luisito Comunica that Fernando is a man in every sense of the word since in addition to loving and protecting her, he takes care of her personal expenses; It even pays him for gas in his car, De Regil said.

Bárbara de Regil, who made her debut in the telenovela Bajo el alma, on Televisión Azteca, has starred in television series such as Rosario Tijeras and will begin filming Blackout, her new film in which she stars with other actors such as Josh Duhamel, in a few days. Abbie Cornis and Omar Chaparro.