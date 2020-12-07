Anne Hathaway Tells What It Is Like to Be a Mother During Confinement by COVID-19

American actress, Anne Hathaway, tells what it has been like to be a mother during isolation

United States.- The American actress, Anne Hathaway, 37, opens her heart for Stellera magazine and from the privacy of her home tells in an interview how the challenge of being a mother has been for her in these times of pandemic, recounting his experience during confinement and social isolation.

The leading actress of the popular movie “The Witches”, released in 2020, spoke about the challenges in the family with her partner, Adam Shulman, and their two children; Four-year-old Jonathan and one-year-old Jack. “During the lockdown? Can I curse? The fucking laundry!” Hathaway commented with emphasis.

“But, you know, I always hesitate to frame things in the realm of challenges because I think it sets a tone. As a mother, I have found tons of opportunities,” she commented in the interview. “It is obvious that there is a learning curve, you just have to be kind to yourself with that because you feel like you are doing everything wrong, especially in the early days. But it is more than a challenge,” he concluded.

Recall that at the end of last November, the actress was surprised to reveal in an interview in Entertainment Tonight magazine that she hid the pregnancy of her second child during the filming of “The Witches”, a film directed by Robert Zemeckis and produced by Mexicans. Oscar winners Guillermo del Toro and Alfonso Cuarón.

It was from the month of January 2019, when Anne was signed for the main role of the Grand Witch in the movie “The Witches”. The filming of this film began on May 8 of last year, and the second child, Jack Shulman, of the actress with her husband Adam, came into their lives in December of that year, so it is known that the actress was pregnant when She started filming and kept it a secret because it was the first trimester of pregnancy. But, nobody noticed?

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 37-year-old actress revealed what it was like to play the Grand Witch while expecting her second child and why she didn’t tell the producers of the pregnancy, explaining: “I didn’t really tell anyone I was pregnant because I was still in my first trimester. Then when I went into my second trimester during filming, I only told a couple of people. But since the (Grand Witch) costume still fit, I didn’t feel the need to tell anyone. “

She also shared that one of the people who had the hardest time hiding her pregnancy was her costume designer Joanna Johnston, as she seeks to put a corset on her so that Anne Hathaway would have a “wasp waist.” The actress told him (because she did not want to reveal her secret) that she did not want a corset because she was going to feel limited.

“It’s silly, but somehow I sold it and Joanna didn’t ask questions. She worked with me and then at the end of the movie I was 16 weeks pregnant and she got it,” said the Oscar winner for her role as Fantine in the film Les Miserables for Best Supporting Actress.

The couple; Anne Hathaway and actor Adam Shulman married on September 29, 2019, on a private estate on the Pacific Ocean coast south of San Francisco, People magazine reported. The couple’s first child was born on March 24, 2016, who they named Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman. The actress announced her second pregnancy on July 24, 2019, after recording ‘The Witches’, and Jack Shulman was born in December 2019.