You Remember? the Day That Bárbara de Regil Fell in the Middle of Her Exercise Routine

At the beginning of the year, the model and actress Bárbara de Regil had a fall that would make her trending on social networks for a whole day

Mexico City.- The model and actress who was previously awarded the title of “best abs in Mexico”, Barbara de Regil, surprised her fans at the beginning of the year after falling down the stairs in a video during her training.

Mexican actress Barbara de Regil, 32, shared the clip with her 4.1 million TikTok followers, which shows her lifting some yoga mats of the stairs before tripping and appearing to twist her ankle.

The soap opera star is seen on the ground in pain, however, he appears to smile at the end of the clip, leading many to believe that he was fine after the fall.

De Regil shared the clip along with the message: “My live classes are really live.”

Reports said the actress managed to get back on her feet and continue her live class for more than 20,000 followers.

Cuentan que después de la caída, Bárbara de Regil(@barbaraderegil)siguió sonriendo.😁y que afortunadame no se rompió ni un hueso porque están echos a base de pan integral🍞💪ventajas de ser fit. #BárbaraDeRegil pic.twitter.com/Wa6159Rz3P — Hijo De Su Madre (@BraunFlores) May 16, 2020

The clip received more than 435,000 likes in its first three days online, and people showed their concern for the actress and fitness influencer. “Is that ankle okay? It hurts to just look, ”wrote one person.

The ravishing brunette has previously revealed how she manages to maintain her gorgeous six-pack, and the media gave her the title of “the best abs in Mexico.”

De Regil, who studied psychology in college, said he spends many hours in the gym and sticks to a healthy diet, dividing it only by his two favorite foods, pizza, and ice cream.