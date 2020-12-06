Social Media Users Attack Paty Navidad for Her Opinion on the COVID-19 Vaccine

The Sinaloan actress Paty Navidad said that if you don’t like her opinions or they get too angry, just don’t follow her on social media

The beautiful soap opera actress Paty Navidad does not ” mince words ” as it is colloquially said, so in her social networks, she expresses her opinion on various issues of global interest, such as the Covid-19 vaccine. On her Twitter account, the former beauty queen usually shares conspiracy theories and many other things that have validated her many criticisms.

According to Paty Navidad, the vaccines against Covid-19 that are experimental of mRNA, nanotechnology, quantum dots, and the above luciferase, will modify us genetically and with this, the “era of transhumanism” will officially begin, where humans can be connected to a quantum computer and used as robots. Faced with this theory of the actress who has participated in soap operas such as “For loving without law”, “Before dead than Wichita”, “A lucky family” and many more, users of social networks have lashed out against her.

Faced with the attacks received, the singer also originally from Culiacán, Sinaloa, sent this message to her haters: “Do not lie about me, the messages and opinions that I share here are not to attract attention, as some say, if I wanted to I would do things easier or I would answer calls from many reporters and accept all interview requests and to this day, I have not given any.

He also stated that it is said that several of his “colleagues” from the middle of the show, justify the aggressions towards him and say that he must tolerate disrespect without blocking them: “make no mistake, colleagues from the show business, freedom of expression is not freedom of aggression or defamation, and I do not attack anyone “.

Ana Patricia Navidad Lara, the full name of the 47-year-old actress, said that if you don’t like her opinions or they get too angry, just don’t follow her on social networks. She kindly asked all her detractors to ignore her messages or block her from their social networks, “but if they do not do so and want to continue attacking or defaming, do so, but also assume responsibility for their decisions and the consequences that they entail.”

According to the beautiful Sinaloan, we are all ignorant, but not all of us ignore the same things, and therefore, more ignorant is the one who without conscience or common sense, defames, judges, and disqualifies what he does not know. “The hypocrisy that exists in the middle of the show is cruel, if it goes well for you there will be plenty of friends and whoever loves you, sometimes they knock down and turn their backs on you without turning to see you. After checking the false brightness of the lie, I was reunited with the light of truth within my being, “he said.

Likewise, Patricia Navidad, who at 17 years of age won the “Señorita Sinaloa” beauty pageant, reported that so far she has 5 thousand users of social networks blocked: “I have about 500 to go, by December 12 I will be able to get there, It is not difficult for me to block people, bots, trolls or simply those who do not know how to express thoughts, feelings, and opinions of respect for the diversity of others “.

Later in his Twitter account, he expressed that an embrace of light is born in the depths of the spirit “connected to the inexhaustible source of love and the natural essence of our being that vibrates in high frequency and infinite energy, creating an Illumination that penetrates all mental, emotional and physical barriers “.