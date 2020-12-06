Shakira’s Photograph That Has Driven the Entire Internet Crazy

The Colombian singer, Shakira, is premiering with the official video of ‘Girl like me’, a collaboration with the Black Eyed Peas

United States.- The Colombian singer, Shakira, has caused a great revolution in social networks by letting herself be seen as she rarely does; her back and wearing nothing but revealing black overalls, a red crop top-style blouse, long socks, white tennis shoes, and a blue hairband.

The singer-songwriter has made an uproar among her fans by posing on her back and displaying her treasured attributes at the age of 43, achieving an impact with steel and well-defined glutes, thanks to the fact that she has focused entirely on maintaining a figure often with diet and exercise, without neglecting their daily activities such as sports.

Surprisingly, he shared a preview a few days ago of the recording of his new single, ‘Girl like me’, in collaboration with the American group Black Eyed Peas, but this is the best way, with a bit of the lyrics in which he advanced: ” So they tell me that you’re looking for a girl like me … “, (” They tell me you’re looking for a girl like me “) and revealing the release date, which was last Friday, December 4.

But it was not the idea of ​​a new video clip that drew attention, but the Colombian singer-songwriter posed on her back, revealing her figure with a revealing garment that left everyone in love, which is why she has managed to collect more than 1.9 million I like you and thousands of comments, where everyone assures that “it looks better than ever”.

What the singer did was promote the collaboration of the eighth album of the group integrated by Will.i.am, Apl.de.Ap, and Taboo, but everyone focused on her, so much that she managed to make the video number one of the most-watched trends on YouTube, as he not only takes his best steps in front of the camera, he also shows his fabulous skills as a skater.

In the song titled ‘Girl like me’, the group from Los Angeles, California, and the singer of renowned songs such as ‘Eyes like this’, ‘Waka Waka’ and ‘I never remember to forget you’, sing to Latin women. “I want a woman like Shakira, this Latina is rich, I want a girl from a family who knows how to live and who lives the life … I like Dominicans, Puerto Ricans, and Colombians and in East LA I like Chicanas,” says one part of the letter.

Through her social networks, such as on Twitter, the Colombian singer shared with her fans her immense joy for all the good comments that this new musical collaboration has had. “You don’t know how happy I am with your comments and response to ‘Girl like me’, more than I could wish for. I’m very excited and I’m sure the Black Eyed Peas are too, so thank you.”

Jaime Luis Gómez, better known as Taboo (American of Mexican origin), for his part, described Shakira’s role in ‘Girl like me’ as quite a feat: “I want to give enormous thanks and supreme love to all Shakira fans and our incredible ‘Peabodies’, thank you for rocking with us, thank you for all the love and support, I love you for life. ” (Black Eyed Peas and their fantastic ode to Latin music).