Miley Cyrus Asks a Fan on Tiktok Who Asked for a Tattoo on a Date

United States.- Miley Cyrus seems to have fun on TikTok. The 28-year-old singer, Miley Cyrus, has been complying with fan requests in recent days and even went one step further for a TikTok user.

A woman on TikTok posted a video of herself dancing to Cyrus’s song “Plastic Hearts.” At the top of the video, the woman wrote, “If Miley comments, I’ll get whatever tattoos she says.”

And unexpectedly Cyrus commented on the publication, both with a tattoo idea and with his own request to the surprise of the user.

“How about the time and place of our first date?” Cyrus wrote along with emojis of heart, kisses, cherry, and tongue. “I am willing to go out with you at any time,” the user wrote in response.

Another fan asked Cyrus to choose his daughter’s name, which expires on Valentine’s Day. Cyrus obeyed, naming the baby “California,” which seemed to delight the expectant mother.

“OH GOD WE LOVE YOU. IT IS 3 AM AND BABY LOVE FINALLY HAS A NAME. WAIT UNTIL MY HUSBAND WAKES UP,” wrote the user.

Cyrus’s comments on TikTok didn’t end there, as she opined in a post that said, “If Miley Cyrus comments, I’ll dye my hair whatever color she wants.”

However, Cyrus took things a different path, requesting that the TikTok user “SHAVE” instead of dying his hair.

When Cyrus saw a TikTok post that said, “If Miley comments we’ll get married,” the singer couldn’t help but poke fun at her own experience with marriage.

“I hope you two do better than me,” Cyrus wrote, alluding to her marriage to Liam Hemsworth, which lasted less than a year.