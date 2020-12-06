Maribel Guardia Looks the Same as 26 Years Ago When She Starred in Prisoner of Love

Maribel Guardia and Saúl Lisazo starred in the telenovela Prisionera de Amor in 1994 and thus achieved success in Mexican melodramas

Mexico. It seems that the years have not passed for Maribel Guardia, since indisputably she looks almost the same as 26 years ago when she starred with Saúl Lisazo in the telenovela Prisionera de Amor and with that they achieved success in Mexican melodramas.

Maribel Guardia, who recently showed off her luxurious winter clothes on Instagram, has been characterized by always looking beautiful, since, in addition to being beautiful, she cares about eating well, exercising, and everything for health and showing a good presentation before the public. Through her posts on Instagram, she is striking because she looks thirty at 61 years old.

Maribel is a lucky lady because since she arrived in Mexico more than four decades ago, at a very young age, she longed to find opportunities to develop an acting career and she succeeded, in addition to having also shone as a television host and singer.

In his career, Guardia has participated in dozens of Mexican cinema films and also in telenovelas on Televisa, many with a leading role, as was the case of Prisionera de Amor, produced by Pedro Damián and which was broadcast in 1994 with success in the evenings.

Prisionera de amor is an original story by Inés Rodena and in it Julieta Egurrola, Rocío Banquells and the late first actors Rafael Baledón, Iran Eory, Rosario Gálvez and Silvia Derbez also performed, as well as Ariel López Padilla, Leticia Calderón and Eduardo Santamarina.

In that year, Maribel was 35 years old and was already recognized as a great figure in the Mexican entertainment world, and her beauty and talent made her shine in every film, theater, or television project in which she took part. Unbelievably, today, at 61 years old, he looks as if he was 35.

In Prisionera de Amor, Maribel played Cristina, a young woman who was unjustly accused of her husband’s crime and when she left, all she wants is to recover the love of her daughters, who have lived with the belief that she killed their father.

When she is betrayed by the man she loves, Cristina does not want to know anything about men again, but one appears in her life that makes her change her mind and fall in love again, but together they will have to overcome many obstacles in order to be together.