David Zepeda Reveals What Kind of Relationship Unites Him With Singer Ricky Martin

Mexico. An image in which David Zepeda and Ricky Martin appear together circulates in networks and has already gone viral, in addition, the first publicly reveal what the Mexican actor thinks of the Puerto Rican singer.

Many fans of Ricky Martin and David Zepeda wonder what they both do together, however on social networks no details are given of the day that photograph was taken, they simply uploaded it to the internet.

A great friendship is what there is between Ricky Martin and David Zepeda, the latter cites in an interview they do with him and according to reports on different news portals, besides that he admires him as an artist because he is an inspiration in the world of entertainment.

This image has caused a stir since it is about two celebrities of the show, a Mexican and an American, who have managed to succeed each in their own way. Surely they took them to a concert that Zepeda attended to see Ricky Martin or they simply coincided in another event.

David Zepeda, originally from Nogales, Sonora, has starred in soap operas such as La Fuerza del Destino and Hasta el fin del Mundo, but lately also strong rumors regarding his sexual preferences, since it was made public that he would have had a romantic relationship with the recently deceased Daniel Urquiza, The king of extensions.

And in a chat with journalist Mara Patricia Castañeda for her YouTube channel, she said:

They couldn’t get me a more blunt fake. I love women. And if I loved or liked men I would also say so, no problem, and there is nothing wrong. But no, nothing to see. People who are close to me know who I am. “

And he also confessed that for now he has no romantic relationship with anyone and left that he can talk about him whatever it is, but not about other people because it is not correct from his point of view.