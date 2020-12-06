Bárbara de Regil “Pats” Her Husband and Expresses What She Thinks of Him on Instagram

The actress Bárbara de Regil shares on Instagram a tender image in which she appears next to her husband Fernando, married since May 2018

Mexico. Bárbara de Regil, an actress originally from Mexico City and who has acted in television series such as Rosario Tijeras, places on her Instagram account an image in which she appears with her husband Fernando Schoenwald and expresses what she feels and thinks about him.

Bárbara de Regil, who is also a fitness model, has been married to Fernando since mid-2018 and through their respective social networks, they both always share photographs in which they appear together, happy with life and showing how much they love each other.

What peace I feel when I remember that I am going to be with you all my life “, Barbara writes to Fernando in a post where they both appear smiling and about to kiss each other.

Barbara has stated in different interviews that she has been told that Fernando is the love of her life and thanks to God for having put him on her path, she also has him for anything and is always on the lookout for her and her daughter for whatever they need.

The couple got married in May 2018 in the city of Querétaro, Querétaro, Mexico, in a ceremony that was very familiar and in which only friends and relatives were closest to both of them; the journalist Jimena Pérez and the actress and host Raquel Bigorra were some of his guests.

I think I have plenty of things that I did before getting married, I did everything, I traveled, I got drunk, I went up, I went down, I jumped, I don’t think I am missing anything. I think I need to travel with my mother, but other than that I don’t need anything, “said Barbara on Twitter at the time.

And in recent days Bárbara was interviewed by Luisito Comunica for his program En Cortinas and presumed precisely that she has a husband often since Fernando pays her personal expenses, even the gasoline for her car buys her.

Since I got married they keep me, basically I don’t pay for the gas for my car, I get in my car, I have a tag ready, and I thank them every day, ”Bárbara confessed.

Barbara will soon be involved in the filming of the movie Blackout, shared on her social networks, and announced that she will act with Josh Duhamel, Abbie Cornis, and Omar Chaparro.

Bárbara de Regil made her debut on television in the telenovela Bajo el alma, on Televisión Azteca, although her character as Rosario Tijeras, in said series, is the one that screened her nationally and internationally.