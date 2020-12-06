Abigail Ratchford Drew Sighs While Posing for Racy Magazine

The statuesque model and former American footballer Abigail Ratchford made herself look sexier than ever in a famous magazine

United States.- Abigail Ratchford set fire to her social networks with an update of several photos that left little to the imagination for Racy Magazine. Model and former soccer player Abigail Ratchford was the center of attention by being on the cover of the hit magazine.

The post on November 16 included four new photos where she was captured from all angles. The first image in the series showed Abigail posed with her figure turned in profile. In the caption, he shared that he was on the cover of Ellements.

The shot was leaked in black and white and the model looked perfect. Abigail peered over her shoulder with parted lips, tipped her head back, and looked at the camera. He put a hand on his hip and covered his chest with his hand.

She showed off in a semitransparent dress that was adorned with beads on the sleeves, adding another element of sexy to the ensemble.

The sleeves were lined with long threads that fell down her back and out of the frame. Abigail wore her front open, exposing her voluptuous breasts. Another piece of fabric was tight around her waist, drawing more attention to her sculpted abs.

The bottom of the ensemble looked just as sexy, which helped draw attention to her hourglass curves. Abigail wore her long black locks with a deep side parting, and a few loose locks fell around her face.

In the next image in the series, she included another shot of the full-length dress as it fell to the ground, and next to it was a close-up photograph where the model had vibrant red lipstick on her plump pout.

In the last photo of the deck, Abigail sported the same back dress that hugged curves, adding another close-up to the side. In his caption, he tagged his entire team glamor.

Fans have loved his most recent upload and it has earned over 19,000 likes and over 280 comments from his fans. Most praised her curvy physique with flirty words.