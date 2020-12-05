This Is How Miley Cyrus Looked in Rolling Stone Us Magazine

The controversial interpreter of “We can’t stop” wasted sensuality when posing for the lens of Brad Elterman

United States.- The controversial singer and actress Miley Cyrus is an expert in becoming a trend and creating controversy around her, this end of the year could not be the exception, for that reason, facing the next 2021 she was a model of a photoshoot for the magazine Rolling Stone US.

It was Brad Elterman, who used his talent and camera to capture the images that will grace the pages of one of the most popular print publications in the United States.

The interpreter of We can´t stop published on her official Instagram account some of the images that will appear in Rolling Stone US, where she is seen wearing different outfits capable of conquering her most loyal followers.

In one of the publications she made on her social networks, the one born in Franklin, Tennessee, United States, assured that they asked her to wear more clothes, but she ignored them, according to her words: “They said I had to cover myself so I went to the address opposite “.

Another phrase that caught the attention of millions was: “the Itsy Bitsy spider went and wove a web of lies” and “pleasure leads to pain. They are the same for me.”

In a couple of images, Miley Cyrus appears without a blouse or bra, just cover her breasts with her hands, all this while making a rude face that shows the rocker side that her fans like so much.

On the other hand, she also appears in the middle of a street dressed in a black skirt, a leather jacket of the same color, and without a blouse, holding her middle finger with both hands, a symbol of the red day.

Another of the images shows her lying on a blue chair, wearing only transparent stockings and the bottom of her underwear, which, due to its small size, leaves little to the imagination.