Madelaine Petsch Is Concerned About the Attitude of Her Dog Olive

Madelaine Petsch’s dog was different than normal because of something that happened to her today, so the Riverdale actress felt sad

The American actress Madelaine Petsch is very active in her social networks where she shares photos and videos of her personal, professional life and lifestyle, as well as her beloved pet who on this occasion was a little different.

Through a post on her Instagram story, the interpreter of Cheryl Blossom in The CW’s teen series ‘ Riverdale ‘ shared a short video with her dog Olive in bed wrapped in a blanket and with a sad face.

Named Olive, Madelaine Petsch’s dog is very popular among the followers of the young actress since there are many photos she has shared of her, causing her fans to fall in love with the little girl. But this time, Olive’s attitude worried Madelaine, who with a sad face shared that her dog did not want to get out of bed.

“Olive received a vaccine today and now only …”, wrote the actress of South African roots in a short video where she is shown making sad gestures when she sees that her little dog is sad and without spirits after receiving a vaccine.

At the beginning of the health contingency due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Madelaine Petsch shared a post with her dog Olive in the park practicing “social distancing” to avoid contagion.

“Olive and I are practicing social distancing in the woods today. I know this is a scary time for everyone, but be safe and know that we are all here for each other. Sending you all my love,” the actress wrote.

Madelaine Petsch enjoys leading a healthy life and sharing it with her beloved followers on different social networks; This is how the actress has shared different routines with them from makeup, exercise, to what she eats as a vegan actress on a common recording day for the series ‘Riverdale’, where she shares the scene with youth actors KJ Apa (Archie Andrews), Camila Mendes (Veronica Lodge), Cole Sprouse (Jughead Jones) and Lili Reinhart (Betty Cooper).

After this publication of her dog Olive, she shared with her followers her YouTube channel and her latest video playing the popular “Among Us”, where she had to be the “impostor”. The actress is very loved on social networks for being always active uploading content and leading a healthy life.