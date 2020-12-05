Like a True Skater Shakira Stars in “Girl Like Me”, the Black Eyed Peas Music Video

The Colombian singer and sentimental partner of the Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué looks very beautiful and sensual in the new music video for Black Eyed Peas

The American band Black Eyed Peas premiered this Friday its new music video, corresponding to its single ” Girl like me “, in collaboration with the beautiful singer-songwriter Shakira, originally from Barranquilla, Colombia. This song is part of “Translation”, the eighth studio album by the group made up of Will.i.am, Apl.de.Ap, and Taboo.

The sentimental partner of footballer Gerard Piqué, became the big star of this new video by Black Eyed Peas (which is in the # 1 of trends on YouTube), by demonstrating his fabulous skills as a skater (skater). Also in this video, Shakira looks very sensual with an eighties outfit inspired by aerobic choreography.

In ” Girl like me ” the group from Los Angeles, California and the singer of well-known songs like “Ojos Asi”, “Waka Waka” and many more, sing to Latin women. “I want a woman like Shakira, this Latina is rich, I want a girl from a family who knows how to live and who lives the life … I like Dominicans, Puerto Ricans, and Colombians and in East LA I like Chicanas,” says one part of the letter.

On her Twitter account, the singer expressed her immense joy, for all the good comments this new musical collaboration has had. “You don’t know how happy I am with your comments and response to ‘Girl like me’, more than I could wish for. I’m very excited and I’m sure the Black Eyed Peas are too, so thank you.”

For his part, rapper and composer Jaime Luis Gómez, better known as Taboo (American of Mexican origin), described Shakira’s role in “Girl like me” as quite a feat: “I want to thank enormously and supreme love to all fans of Shakira and our amazing ‘Peabodies’, thank you for rocking with us, thank you for all the love and support, I love you for life. “

Although the song has caused a great sensation, several fans of the Barranquilla singer-songwriter expressed on social networks their desire that she soon release a new love song and in Spanish.

It is worth mentioning that last June the Black Eyed Peas released their album “Translation”, a record production with songs loaded with hip-hop, pop, dance, reggaeton, and trap. In addition to the collaboration with Shakira, they recorded:

“Vida Loca” with Tyga and Nicky Jam.

“Duro hard” with Becky G.

“Mabuti” with French Montana.

“Mamacita” with Ozuna and J Rey Soul.

“Ritmo (Bad boys for life)” with J Balvin.

“Feel the Beat” with Maluma.

“No tomorrow” with El Alfa.

“Silly love” with J Rey Soul.

About his ” Girl like me ” the rapper, composer, and producer Will.i.am said he was a great admirer of the Colombian singer, in an interview that Sony Music México shared with Debate. “As for Latin artists, Shakira is one of those that I appreciate the most, she is so sweet and incredible, I consider myself a lover of Latin music, and the people with whom we have collaborated for this album are incredible,” he said.