Is Taylor Swift Getting Married? Letter Change in “Love Story” Suggests So

Theories have emerged from fans of the “Lover” singer that she and Joe Alwyn could be getting engaged very soon.

United States.- It is not unusual for the followers of celebrities to invent theories about various things in their lives, the most common is that they quickly relate them romantically to friends with what they go out. On this occasion, singer Taylor Swift is the victim of the alleged conspiracies of her fans, since they believe that the change of lyrics in one of the songs she is re-recording could be announced between the lines of her commitment to Joe Alwyn.

Currently, the singer of “Lover” is re-recording her first albums to get rid of the bitter taste left by the tricks that her former manager, Scooter Braun, did by taking over the recordings of the 30-year-old singer’s first 6 studio albums. years. The Pennsylvania singer is so excited about it that she has already previewed the remake of her 2008 hit “Love Story.”

Last Wednesday, December 2, through an announcement by Match, which was written by actor Ryan Reynolds, Swift released small fragments of the new re-recording of “Love Story.” As a curious fact, the ad referred to Scooter Braun in the form of a scooter lying on the ground next to a garbage can and the number 6 painted as graffiti on the wall.

However, it is not in these funny details that the followers of the singer of “Cardigan” have noticed. What has most attracted the attention of Taylor Swift fans is that apparently there is a very discreet change in the lyrics of “Love Story”, so there are those who believe that Swift would be hinting at these modifications wedding plans with the actor from “Mary Queen of Scots”, is it true? How suggestive is the lyric?

The change of letter in Love Story.

In the 2008 remake of this classic, the “Shake it off” singer apparently made small modifications to the lyrics of the final chorus at the end of the song. After the bridge, some privileged in the hearing faculty have claimed to hear Swift sing “just said yes”, contrary to the original version in which he only says “just say yes”.

In addition to this change in the lyrics, some followers, again, with immense auditory faculties, noticed that wedding bells were added, which were placed just before the 30-year-old singer pronounced the change.

However, it should be clarified that the noise of bells flying appears at the same time that Satan is dragged into a church in Match’s announcement, so it would not be known exactly for what purpose they were placed at that time. In addition to the above, it has not yet been confirmed if these will appear in the final recording of the musical single or if they were only part of the announcement.

For their part, just as there are fans who bet everything on the theory that Taylor Swift would proto be saying yes to Joe Alwyn, there are others who, on the contrary, refuse to accept that such assumptions can be true since they argue that such a modification would only seek to make the song sound better or to make the love story within the song have a better ending.

So, what do we get clear after analyzing the details above? Nothing of much importance or yes? It depends on where you look at it because, to tell the truth, we realized that Swift has apparently decided to make various changes to her old songs, so maybe she will surprise us and make them even better than they already were before.

On the other hand, the truth is that we cannot affirm that the singer of “Mine” and the actor Joe Alwyn are going to appear at the altar soon, hence the only thing left for us is to wait for them to make it known themselves.