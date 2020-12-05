Five Adele Songs That Will Make Love Reborn With Your Partner

Adele Laurie Blue Adkins is an expert in writing and performing songs that can provoke feelings of all kinds

The famous singer and songwriter Adele Laurie Blue Adkins, better known in the art world only as Adele is according to millions of people one of the best singer-songwriters in the history of music, and although many may not know her, listen to one of her songs it might even bring out tears.

His line of work usually borders a lot on romanticism, giving the world very good pieces to spend romantic moments with a special person, or on the contrary, to enjoy the pain in solitude or company after a sentimental breakup.

The multi-instrumentalist born in Tottenham, London, United Kingdom, has been the mastermind behind songs like ” Rolling in the Deep “, which only has 1753 million views on YouTube, a figure that undoubtedly opens the eyes of those who did not know her. job.

Hello

It was the first single from his latest album named “25”, a total success and the first song to exceed one million digital sales in less than a week in the United States.

His lyrics speak of a person feeling guilty for allegedly damaging the feelings of others, apparently after a romantic breakup.

Skyfall

A very popular piece around the world, as it was composed by Adele for the film James Bond, with which he managed to win the Oscar for best original song in 2013.

Rolling in the Deep

The aforementioned song was included in his second production, called “21”, a song acclaimed for its great instrumentation, its moving lyrics, as well as a performance that brings out emotions.

Send my love (To your new lover)

The third single from the aforementioned “25”, one of Adele’s best pieces, so liked that it even got a Grammy with it.

“That was it, I’m not like that, You put your hands on my body and told me, You told me I was ready, For the big step, for the big jump, And you said it would be your eternal love”, are some of his first lines.

Set fire to the rain

Another piece worthy of a Grammy, which captivated everyone by describing the typical story of a person who is devastated after ending a love relationship, until love comes back into his life and makes his perception of reality go from sad to happy.