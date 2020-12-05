Age Is Not a Pretext: Noelia Boasts Her Figure at 41 (Video)

The singer and actress born in San Juan, Puerto Rico uploaded a video in a bathing suit to her Instagram that captivated her fans

The singer and actress Noelia Lorenzo Monge, known only as Noelia, captivated her millions of fans with a provocative video in front of the mirror, with an outfit that left little to the imagination and a smile that showed her happiness.

In the description of the audiovisual material, the famous singer born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, promoted her account on the OnyFans social network, where exclusive material can be obtained in exchange for a monthly subscription.

“Come NOW to my Only Fans account and YOU WILL BE ABLE TO SEE EVERYTHING you cannot see here… I wait for you now in my Only Fans account. DO NOT WAIT for ANY MORE Sign Up Now!, wrote.

Noelia wears a red swimsuit with a large cleavage at the breasts and an even larger one, which leaves her entire back free. While the back has only a small piece of fabric to show the world that at 41 years old, he still looks great.

While staring at the mirror, the singer pretends to repeat the following phrase, which is heard in the background: “And have you already signed up? I’ll wait for you on my account”, and then throw a thunderous kiss.

At the end of the publication, there is a text with the link to your account of the mentioned social network, with the text “noeliaofficial”.