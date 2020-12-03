Many congratulations to Thalía who is married for 20 years and celebrates her in style.

Thalía is celebrating her Porcelana anniversary because she has been married to businessman Tomy Mottola for 20 years and the singer “ Amor a la Mexicana ” decided to share all the love she professes for her partner through a tender video that she uploaded to her Instagram account.

In this video, we can see a compilation of photographs and short videos of how Thalía’s luxurious wedding was experienced, in Saint Patrick’s Cathedral, located in New York City, and that at that time was cataloged by various Mexican media as the wedding of the year.

Hence, Thalía decided to accompany this composition of photos and videos with a message where she remembers that she met Tomy Mottola 22 years ago and after two years of relationship they decided to join their lives:

Happy anniversary my love. These 22 years together have been the most beautiful thing that has happened to us in this life. 20 years ago, we left Saint Patrick’s Cathedral full of dreams and plans and look how far we have come my love! I love you deeply today and always and I thank God that together we can accompany our children through this life. Happy 20 years of marriage my beloved @tommymottola!

In response, Tomy Mottola wrote a short message but impregnated with a lot of love since he replied to Thalía’s publication with the following text: “My life, my love, my everything forever”

And since the actress who gave life to María la del Barrio is celebrating, we wanted to plunge into the celebration and remember details of her luxurious wedding that took place 20 years ago.

THALIA’S WEDDING

On the wedding day, the ceremony was scheduled to take place at 7:30 p.m. and although it was a cold day in New York, that did not stop the fans from prostrating themselves outside Saint Patrick’s Cathedral and accompanying Thalía in their big day, they even made banners where good wishes for the couple could be read.

THE STAR OF THE NIGHT, THE DRESS

That day something of the most anticipated was to admire the dress that Thalía had chosen for her marriage to Tomy Mottola and she did not disappoint the fans by showing them a dress designed by the dressmaker Mitzy, which was inspired by the style of Empress Carlota, who She was the wife of the expectant Maximilian of Habsburg, who ruled our country at the time of the Reformation, at that time it had a cost of 350 thousand dollars and is a dress that continues to be a reference.

This is because the dress that Thalía wore that night was made in silk, satin, and tulle, in addition to carrying 33 pounds of embedded Austrian crystal, which resulted in its weight being 154 pounds or 70 kilos distributed between the dress and the train.