Colombian singer Shakira wore her figure in a tiny Wonder Woman-style outfit, which left nothing to the imagination

In a daring outfit, Shakira showed off her charming curves, very Wonder Woman style, and left nothing to the imagination. The outfit of the beautiful Colombian singer completely turned on the networks and fell in love with her fans by showing off her rear with a strong body and openwork stockings.

Shakira published the red-hot photograph through her Instagram account, where she wore her perfect figure in a black bodysuit with a top underneath, openwork stockings, and a tiara attached to her head, very Wonder Woman style. Gerard Piqué’s wife wore her naturally curly hair, adorned with a small side braid.

The black and white photography caused great emotion, not only because of the hot appearance of the Colombian singer but also because it gives a hint of what will surely be the new video of the singer next to the Black Eyed Peas group, with whom she collaborated in a moving and catchy theme.

“So they tell me that you’re looking for a girl like me …”

A few months ago, Shakira and the Black Eyed Peas released the hit Girl like me, however, a video of the song was never recorded, so their fans were confused and eager to see their favorite artist alongside the American band. of Hip Hop-Pop. However, the image of Shak gave hope that this will be possible shortly.

“Finally !, I am very excited. I can not wait more. Queen Shakira ”,“ Is that a video? ”,“ I already need to see this video, I have so much waiting for it ”,“ We ​​want a date! ”,“ Oh my God, she is so beautiful. I can’t wait to see the video ”, were some comments from his followers.

For its part, the Black Eyed Peas also celebrated this new project with Shakira, publishing some images of what the new video will be, which paints to be a success. In some scenes, you can see a group of dancers performing a moving and hot choreography, dressed in urban style outfits in neon colors and makeup that glows with a black light.

In the most recent publication of the band previously led by Fergie, they published a photograph where a reddish set is seen in the background, while in the foreground a clapperboard is focused showing the take that was being recorded at that moment, which indicates that the Shakira and Black Eyed Peas video is a reality.

It seems that Shakira will close this 2020 with a flourish, because, although the entire artistic union suffered the consequences of the closure due to the health emergency, many continued working from home, just like Shaki, enjoying at the same time their beloved family.

And the thing is, the 43-year-old singer-songwriter has taken advantage of the confinement quite well to study for a diploma, do humanitarian work from home, launch a video, and in passing meet Prince William via videoconference, so we assume that this 2020 was not all bad for her.