The beautiful host and journalist Paola Rojas give us a chair of the style by posing with an outfit in black, being the most attractive on the recording set.

Being one of the most renowned women in the world of journalism and communication, Paola Rojas not only stands out for her great knowledge and mastery in various topics, but she has also positioned herself as an extremely attractive woman who little by little reveals her more feminine and stylish side, showing her facet as a driver.

Well, in addition to running her own space in the Al Aire program with Paola Rojas, the beautiful journalist has delighted us with an elegant outfit on the set of the Netas Divinas program, wearing a tight black leather skirt, in addition to a blouse with a large opening and ruffles of the same color, being the most attractive woman in the place.

Who said that with the color black you can’t look attractive? Even though Paola Rojas has stood out for wearing much more formal outfits on television, as her main job is to communicate and bring information to Mexican homes, the journalist has given us an excellent style class by showing us that black is far away from being boring.

Since Paola Rojas plays with textures, in addition to wearing a pair of heart-stopping heels, which not only steals our eyes but also shows us that over the years she has become more beautiful. So now Paola Rojas has shown a new facet of her person in front of the television, by giving a more relaxed image, away from the news.

As she has done in the Neta Divinas program, she has had the opportunity to tell great stories, which not only show that she is a beautiful woman, but also that she is an intelligent woman, quite skilled and capable of speaking several languages, which makes her an exceptional character in the world of Mexican television, preserving natural beauty.

Showing her slim figure, despite being a woman who has become the mother of two children, the beautiful 44-year-old driver has shown us that she has a lot to offer us. Well, something that characterizes it is wearing classic clothes that are far from going out of style, in addition to wearing neutral colors such as white, black, blue, and other plain colors that do not go out of style.

Alongside other celebrities such as Natalia Tellez, Daniela Magun, Consuelo Duval, the journalist Paola Rojas has the opportunity to tell her own version of seeing life, and even tell some personal moments of her private life, such as the case of her separation from her ex-husband; the former footballer Zague, with whom he had a partner life for almost 10 years.

Generating more than eight thousand likes on her Instagram account, Paola Rojas shows us her best side as an elegant woman, wearing all the trends of this year 2020 in a single outfit, wearing a completely stylized figure, in addition to falling in love with her great intelligence.

In addition to receiving several positive comments from users on networks, because if someone knows how to look classic and slim with their clothes in the beautiful journalist, who has been in various entertainment programs on Mexican television for many years.