The daughter of the singer Ninel reveals great confessions about her life by being part of the spotlight during her childhood, and how this affected her, making the decision to separate herself from the public eye, due to the singer Ninel Conde.

From his official account, the daughter of Ninel Conde; Sofía Telch reveals some important information about her life, to make herself known among her followers, and tell her own version of the story, living out of the spotlight despite having a celebrity like mom, being the case of Ninel Conde, a famous singer and actress in Latin America with a great career.

Despite the great shows and the stories that happen around the life of Ninel Conde, something that many media, friends, and followers wonder is: What happened to Ninel Conde’s daughter? Since Sofia Telch, compared to the children of other artists, made the decision to make her life out of the media, study university, and live abroad for a long time.

Having just a couple of months, where he decided to make an Instagram account again, where he now shares some photos and of course, a couple of videos and data about his private life. Before a dynamic of questions and answers by her followers, Sofía Telch tells her own version of the story, revealing why she decided to live away from the cameras.

Well, unlike other famous children who decide to follow in the footsteps of their parents, in addition to inheriting beauty and talent, they feel a great attraction towards the camera. However, this was not the case with Ninel Conde’s eldest daughter; Sofía Telch Conde, daughter of the union of the actor of soap operas known as Mirada de Mujer and Imperio de Cristal Ari Telch and Ninel Conde.

Counting at the age of 23 and being a woman who graduated from the University with a degree in media and audiovisual production, Sofia Telch stands out for her absence, due to the fact that Ninel Conde decided to keep her only daughter away from the cameras, to avoid the harassment of the media and had the opportunity to live a normal life abroad, in addition to respecting her daughter’s decision not to be part of the media.

So in the dynamics of Instagram of questions and answers, through stories from that network, Sofía Telch tells why she decided not to be part of show business. Well, a follower asked him the following: Why don’t you like the artistic medium? To which Sofía Telch responded in a concrete way and even with a bit of humor when taking a screenshot of a show medium, bearing her name in the headline. “Because of the gossip and because I am more introverted,” answered Ninel Conde’s daughter.

However, another question was the real answer why Sofía Telch was not part of her mother Ninel Conde’s public life, and it has a lot to do with the way the media approached or gave their opinion about her image from an At an early age, as she was the daughter of the singer Ninel Conde, she was constantly exposed on television.

“What has been the worst experience that the media has put you through? Ask a follower. So Sofía Telch responds in a direct way: “When I was little they said a lot that I was ugly and at that time, live television was what everyone saw, so those in my kindergarten and elementary school came to repeat it to me.” Ninel Conde’s daughter answered with two laughter emoji and another sad one, hinting that at the time it hurt but now she is only amused.

So now, at 23 years old, being a very young woman, Sofía Telch decides to appear again in the public eye, having control of her own voice and the story she tells through networks. So many followers of the singer Ninel Conde can not be more anxious to see all the content that the beautiful daughter of the singer has prepared.