Natalia Téllez completely fell in love with her outfit inspired by the magical unicorn and her followers consider her their most magical style so far

Natalia Téllez falls in love with her unicorn-style make-up, as she looked like this in her most recent participation in “Who is the mask” and simply fell in love, as her followers say she looked “more magical than ever”.

And it is that Natalia Téllez has accustomed us to an impeccable fashion style, because her passion for style has made her an icon of beauty and in addition to the outfits that she shares in programs such as “Netas Divinas” and “Who is the mask”, has turned his social networks into a whole catwalk, surprising in beautiful landscapes and simple but elegant pieces.

Without a doubt, Natalia Téllez is one of the most admired celebrities of today, not only for her great style but for the work she exercises as an opinion leader and the way she leads us to reflect on the life of modern women, inviting us to respect and support each other.

Now, Natalia Téllez surprises with her charm and magic, because her outfit reminded us of other celebrities like Belinda and her tutu dress, but with a personal style that left more than one speechless.

NATALIA TÉLLEZ AND HER UNICORN MAKEUP, IN DETAIL

After this weekend Natalia Téllez touched the audience of “Who is the mask” with a style inspired by one of the characters, after the broadcast, Natalia detailed the pieces of her image on her own social networks.

Natalia Téllez’s style team took care of every detail to the minimum, pastel colors, the unicorn’s horn, a dress with applications and makeup full of sparkles could not be missing.

The hair also had many details such as pink applications, glitter, and more, resembling the mane of a unicorn and if we add to this the experience of Natalia Téllez as a model, we obtain a result that became a trend in social networks and inspiration for all fashionistas and makeup lovers.

Recently Natalia Téllez also shared some images of her trip to the Wine Route in Baja California where she also inspired us with her casual outfits that are ideal for the current era. Basic pieces combined in a simple way with great results.

Undoubtedly next weekend Natalia Téllez will surprise again with a new outfit, but this unicorn has become one of the favorites and unforgettable for her followers.