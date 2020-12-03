While promoting her new theme song, where she presents a charming collaboration with her son Matías, Marjorie de Sousa ignites the networks with her beauty

Marjorie de Sousa lights up the nets in a silk dress and fire, as she welcomes December with beauty, charm, and glamor as only she knows how to do it, as well as sharing the details of her new project.

Without a doubt, Marjorie de Sousa has surprised with her acting talent and various soap operas, but recently she has captivated by her role as a singer. Although some of her themes have divided opinions, Marjorie has clung to success and now presents a Christmas theme accompanied by the love of her life, her son Matías.

Marjorie de Sousa has put aside the controversy and although she continues to be criticized for the way she has confronted Julian Gil, Matías’s father over a custody agreement, she has not let that overshadow her desire to get ahead.

She constantly falls in love on social networks with outfits that reveal her charms and part of her personality, a strong, daring woman, and more, now, Marjorie de Sousa celebrates the arrival of the last month of the year as only she knows, with a spectacular outfit.

MARJORIE DE SOUSA AND HER FIERY DRESS, LEFT HER FANS SPEECHLESS

It was a few hours ago when Marjorie de Sousa presented her version of the classic Christmas theme “El burrito sabanero” and at the same time, she celebrated the arrival of December in an outfit that left several of her followers speechless, as she showed off her charms but without teaching plus.

Marjorie de Sousa has not been a shy woman and on several occasions, she has proudly flaunted her curves on social media, but now, she opted for an extremely elegant dress with a tan silk finish.

Marjorie de Sousa accompanied the outfit with her long hair and natural makeup to maintain her best features, as well as high-shine shoes that made her look like a Christmas present.

The actress and now singer, Marjorie de Sousa took the opportunity to thank the support she has received throughout her career and noted:

… I love this time of year … it always reminds me of the beauty of my country and all the places where I had to learn and build new homes … “

This week, Marjorie de Sousa will have several special appearances on radio and television to promote her theme song and will surely fall in love again with her beauty.