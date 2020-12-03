The famous businesswoman Kylie Jenner delights us with her extravagant taste in her lifestyle, and now she surprises us with her latest luxury makeup.

The youngest of the Kardashian clan; Kylie Jenner has stolen all eyes since she came of age because despite being a woman who was born in a golden crib, Kylie Jenner never ceases to amaze us by showing the great luxuries with which she lives next to her little daughter Stormi. However, on this occasion, the famous businesswoman and socialite impress us with her latest makeup with Swarovski embedded in her eyes.

Of all the sisters of Kim Kardashian, the youngest of the clan is the one that has been crowned as the great Instagram diva, because despite being famous at such an early age, Kylie Jenner has made her legacy a great fortune at the beginning of her life as a model and entrepreneur of her own name-bearing cosmetics line, taking her to the top.

So like every beauty and fashion expert, Kylie Jenner surprises us by showing off her latest makeup where she wears Swarovski embedded around her eyes, while wearing a marked foxy eye that leaves her features more defined and without a doubt, wearing a total beauty inspiration from the 90s, as we have seen in the makeup of the Euphoria series.

In addition to wearing the colors that are in trend during this winter season 2020, brown and earth are the ones that mostly favor brunettes or tanned skin such as Kylie Jenner. Highlighting her luxurious taste by wearing Swarovski stones around her eye, giving that iconic touch of the model.

However, it has not been the first time that Kylie Jenner implements her luxurious taste in her makeup, as we have seen it on several occasions in other fashion aspects, such as her nails, becoming a trend when taking her manicure to the next level, adding large dollars, since, for a Kylie Cosmetics businesswoman, there are no limits.

Sporting long blonde hair, and a gradient of brown tones, Kylie Jenner shows her great skill in makeup and to pose in front of the camera like the great Instagram diva that she is. Well, it is worth mentioning that Kim Kardashian’s younger sister has become the most famous woman in this network by counting more than 200 million followers.

In addition to being the best paid today, because despite no longer forming on the list of young millionaires, Kylie Jenner has consolidated her legacy in the Kylie Cosmetics company that has allowed her to sell several million shares of her company, leading an unimaginable life of luxury, because if something characterizes Kylie Jenner is her exorbitant taste to leave her mark on all her possessions.

From decorating your large car collection to your own private jet, which naturally bears your name, as well as being adorned with pink lights, as well as seats and napkins that bear your own personal stamp. Not to mention the infinity of outfits and accessories of a value equivalent to cars and houses, which leaves us speechless.

The style of the youngest of the Kardashians-Jenner not only causes a stir, comments but also trends, so her influence is not only due to being a famous face from a young age on her family’s reality show; Keeping Up with the Kardashians, because despite having a model sister, Kylie Jenner decided to forge her own path independently from her family, becoming one of the most prominent members of her family.