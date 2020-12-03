We can see Kylie Jenner from the comfort of her luxurious private plane.

Thanks to the success of her makeup collection Kylie Cosmetics, her participation in the reality show ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians, among many other of her projects, Kylie Jenner can afford to travel from the most luxurious and comfortable private jet you will ever see. As is well known, the youngest of the Kardashians is known for having a life of luxury and full of privileges. He has an ostentatious mansion that he shares with his daughter Stormi, a large collection of cars … and even an airplane.

Kylie Jenner does not travel like any mortal in commercial airplanes, since she has her own private jet that she uses for family outings or work trips, moving comfortably and exclusively wherever she goes.

Recently, through her Instagram account, Kylie shared a series of photographs from her plane with exquisite armchairs designed exclusively for her with neon fuchsia lights, which give a mystical and fun atmosphere to space, in addition to being a characteristic tone of her brand of cosmetics.

Kylie Jenner, the most glam traveler

Kylie Jenner, like the rest of her sisters, loves to share details of her personal life through her social networks, and this time she also did it through TikTok. There he can be seen with his daughter Stormi as they got on the plane, surprising with fuchsia illuminated stairs. More exclusivity, impossible! And it is that Stormi has not had a conventional childhood either, since baby she enjoys all the luxuries that Kylie has given her since the day she was born.

Kylie Jenner has long since acquired a luxurious jet so that she could travel more privately and with all the necessary comforts for a celebrity like her. That is why the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan did not hesitate to fully customize her plane, according to her style, and using one of her favorite colors: pink, of course.

What is Kylie Jenner’s pink plane like inside? This luxurious Kylie acquisition is known to be a Global Express Jet, which has the ability to fly long distances. Little was known about the amazing private plane until a few days ago after Kourtney Kardashian posted the first images of her younger sister’s aircraft on social media.

And although pink is the predominant color, this is not the only tone with which the jet has been decorated, as it also has purple, beige, and blue details, in addition to the colored lighting that gives it the touch. more glam and unique to the aircraft.

Its price? They claim that the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star paid around $ 70 million for his plane. And of course, the socialite’s private jet has its own name: Kylie Air, words that are etched even on napkins. In short, Kylie Jenner is the most glam traveler.