The beautiful Mexican, Celia Lora, was in position and with charms in the air, in this that was one of her best photos of recent months

This year 2020 has not been easy at all, even for the famous Mexican model Celia Lora, who had planned to travel but had to postpone it due to the world situation, although thanks to this we had some beautiful and unforgettable images of her from her home.

As we know all these last months, Celia Lora has been very focused on pampering her loyal fans, this thanks to the fact that after her appearance in Acapulco Shore she gained a lot of attention and more because of the kind of things she did in the program, as we know it is an Irreverent girl who does whatever she wants without fear of being talked about.

For this reason, the young woman has been in great demand, she has even been working together with MTV to produce another program called Consultorio del Amor with Celia Lora, in which she tells us anecdotes and makes a quite funny program.

On this occasion, we will tackle one of the best photos that were taken inside her home in this endless photographic session, in which we can observe her “in position”, kneeling in one of her armchairs and wearing an incredible set of very fine ink lingerie.

The image of course was taken by a professional photographer, to whom he gave his respective credits by tagging it in the publication and making his fans quite happy with the result, achieving more than 171 thousand likes.

At that time, Celia Lora had her comment box closed, so everyone was eager to write to her how much they liked her piece of entertainment and her customary messages, competitions compliments to the two, and so on, always very creative, seeking to get her attention.

The photo itself is one of the best that came out of his search for the best corners and angles of his beauty within his home, something that lasted quite a week and that made fans see new content almost every day.

For this reason, Celia Lora has won over the Latin American public and not only those who speak Spanish, as many people around the world also enjoy her charismatic personality and especially her figure.

It only remains to say that Celia Lora will continue to produce content for all her followers and more for those who really appreciate her, because there is a large part of the internet that does not like the beautiful daughter of the Tri singer Alex Lora, in fact, some they consider him to be a person who does not know how to do anything other than teaching.

This has not mattered anything to Celia so she continues and will continue taking incredible photos and now promoting some very interesting live ones in which she will be with some of her fellow models in a totally new project through “HotGo”

We recommend that you take a look at her official Instagram to find out all the schedules and availability, it seems that this will be the definitive content of Celia. She will have “Nacha” as a special guest one of her friends and with whom they will surely give a great show for those who make their respective payment.

Celia always participates in a great way in the programs that are invited in her distinctive way and causing it to be generated in some very funny moments such as her participation in everyone wants fame and many more.