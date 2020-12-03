The host of Hoy, Galilea Montijo drew sighs among viewers and social media users by wearing a hot outfit with which she gave elegance classes.

The beautiful Galilea Montijo dazzled with a heart attack outfit, which highlighted micro shorts and animal print stockings, with which she broke all the rules of Carolina Herrera. The host of the Hoy program showed her wonderful style and a great sense of fashion with an outfit that captivated and made more than one sweat.

Galilea Montijo wore an outfit between casual and formal composed of micro shorts with which she showed off her shapely legs, clad in animal print stockings and a pair of black platform boots and thick leather heels, which gave the urban style touch to his outfit.

Likewise, the tapatia gave an elegant, sophisticated, and more formal touch to the outfit by adding a cute short-sleeved blazer-type jacket, from which shining translucent fabric sleeves came out. Galilea wore her long flowing hair with outward waves, her silver chokers, and colorful earrings.

And although the beautiful television presenter looked spectacular and received the most effusive compliments from her followers on Instagram, her outfit would surely be approved by the fashion designer, Carolina Herrera, as she breaks all the rules that she has stated throughout the years. years.

The fashion expert has expressed her opinion time and again, emphasizing that women over 40 should not dress young, as it makes them look older, and that includes the use of skirts and mini garments, such as the shorts that the woman used. beautiful Galilea Montijo, with whom he did not leave much to the imagination.

And, although the style rules imposed by Carolina Herrera are somewhat radical and many people have been totally against it, it cannot be denied that it is an institution in fashion, especially because it has proven to be a woman with class, style, and a lot of intelligence, over the years.

However, everyone is free to dress how they feel best, and above all, how they feel best, and the actress and former beauty queen is a clear example of this, as she has shown that at 47 years old she can look radiant, super young and elegant with her outfits of all kinds, which have served as inspiration for many women who follow her and copy her beautiful style.

The incredible jacket that Galilea Montijo wore during one of the most recent broadcasts of the Hoy program, is part of the collection that she has for sale in her Latin Gal boutique, and is impressive, because, as she herself showed, it can transform a look into complete and make it more elegant.

Without a doubt, Galilea Montijo is not only a super talented, gorgeous, and charismatic celebrity, but she also has incredible taste and style capable of inspiring anyone.