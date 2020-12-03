Wonder Woman 1984 is about to be released and while that happens, Gal Gadot looks calm, before the storm.

The countdown to seeing Wonder Woman 1984 began and the film has been so anticipated that fans are eager to see this new installment of DC Comics, but more eager are Gal Gadot and the production of the film to see the results it brings. cinematic delivery.

And is that because of the virus, sanitary measures to enter or even to open movie theaters have affected the film industry too much, this has forced several production houses to delay the premieres of films that in other times would be of the highest-grossing, like the one starring Gal Gadot?

STREAMING PLATFORMS

And in the midst of this chaos, streaming platforms have become important to show the premieres of the seventh art, as happened with the live-action of Mulán, the last Disney premiere and that we all hoped to see in theaters, enjoying our popcorn in the living room.

But again, the virus did its thing and forced Disney to do the projection through Disney +, however, many did not like the idea of ​​having to pay the monthly subscription to the platform and also an extra price for being able to see it, coupled with the fact that the service was not yet available in Mexico and Latin America.

These conditions influenced so that the film of the iconic warrior of China was quickly pirated and surely that represented several losses for the Mickey Mouse company.

That is why Warner Bros decided that the launch of Wonder Woman 1984, in which we are Gal Gadot, would have to be in theaters at any cost, this delayed the premiere on several occasions but given such an uncertain panorama, it was decided to stop postponing the premiere and was scheduled for December 25.

The film starring Gal Gadot will hit theaters and can be seen almost simultaneously through the HBO Max platform, although this platform is not available for all countries, for example, in Spain they only have HBO so cinemas will be your fastest option if you don’t want to wait.

That is why this premiere has created a lot of expectation among the film industry, because, if the launch is successful, we will surely see the formula replicated with other films, even HBO Max has already announced that for 2021 it has several premieres scheduled.

Given this, Gal Gadot decided to upload a photograph to her Instagram where she can be seen as relaxed as she rests on top of an armchair, she undoubtedly looks beautiful and this post decided to accompany it with the phrase: “The calm before the storm” Without a doubt, we all want to see Wonder Woman 1984 now.