The beautiful host of Venga La Alegría, applies the style rules of the Duchess of Cambridge, by wearing a bow blouse of a similar color, by adopting it in her own style.

If someone has become one of the most stylish celebrities on Mexican television, it has been the beautiful host Cynthia Rodríguez, who not only stands out for her great beauty and envious figure but also has great talent in front of cameras, in addition to wearing the most beautiful and recently elegant outfits during this 2020.

On the other hand, when we think of contemporary elegance, the woman that instantly comes to mind is Kate Middleton or better known as Catherine The Duchess of Cambridge, who from the rules of royal etiquette, has shown us that Elegance is in the simplicity of timeless garments that will never go out of style.

And that is why, despite the fact that women are fashion fans, there is no way, in the same way, a style as marked as Kate Middleton’s, because she is an elegant and simple woman who not only proposes within the rules but which also shows that the clothes must be worn more than once, as we have seen her repeat various outfits at different events.

So Cynthia Rodríguez has certainly taken note of the elegant styles of royal women, gradually turning her daring style into a perfect balance between trends and her personality, taking most of the time some elegant elements or Timeless garments that will not go out of style in several years, so they make it basic and easy to combine pieces.

During the most recent appearance of Kate Middleton on television and networks, the Duchess and wife of William of Cambridge, better known as Prince William have delighted us with the use of a purple bow blouse with a satin texture, which also to look elegant, it is very easy to combine, as well as giving it different uses in aesthetic terms that stylize the figure.

So in his most recent Instagram story, the girlfriend of singer Carlos Rivera (Cynthia Rodríguez) makes us fall in love with a beautiful bow blouse in the same color as the Duchess of Cambridge, but as expected, the beautiful host of Venga La Alegría used a garment adapted to her style, so she chose a blouse with a translucent and iridescent effect.

Matching a tube top in a dark color, as well as a leather skirt. However, the beautiful host and singer Cynthia Rodríguez also delighted us with a beautiful and simple hairstyle by wearing a high ponytail with a braid end, being an easy way to stylize the features of the face, in addition to looking neat and redirecting the whole view towards the outfit.

Well, despite being a beautiful woman, Cynthia Rodríguez overtime on the small screen has shown us that her style and taste for fashion has become more impeccable, in addition to never abandoning her personality that is reflected in fashion Well, she is a celebrity who is not afraid to show her curves and feels totally comfortable with her body.

So in a coincidence, Cynthia Rodríguez is inspired by Kate Middleton to wear a bow blouse that not only looks elegant but also helps to stylize various aspects of the figure, such as the neck, the bust and even play with the different types of bow, to vary in different outfits with a single garment.