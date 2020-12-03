The beautiful British model, Demi Rose, was remembering her trip to Tulum, a place that she conquered like an adventurer with this Indiana Jones-style swimsuit

If you know the beautiful British model Demi Rose, surely you already know that she is an adventurer who enjoys traveling the world, to travel it along with her beauty and her cute outfits to conquer it completely.

And if you do not know her, you will surely realize in this note that Rose has managed to highlight in every place she visits, just as in the photograph that we will address today, in which she was on vacation in Tulum, Mexico, this approximately at the end of last year, enjoying the beauty of the Mexican beaches and of course, conquering the city with its beauty.

Therefore, the photograph is not new but it is one of the most beautiful that she managed to take on that trip, posing like a whole Indiana Jones this thanks to the style that her pink swimsuit that she wore along with her accessories which were a Brown sarong and a bag of the same tone, which reminded us of the whip that Jones used on his expeditions, Demi Rose being something similar but in a feminine and attractive version.

In the photo we can see her sitting at the bar of a restaurant where she was probably in the hotel since it shows that the style of the place is quite traditional expressing all the culture that Mexico has to deliver to the world and of course The British enjoyed it a lot, staying in different places, knowing every corner of that place so as not to miss any detail of the Mexican natural wealth.

The publication exceeded 300 thousand likes and of course, her Mexican fans came to tell her how much they admire her and congratulate her for her great work as well as to write her a few very creative compliments and compliments, looking for her to read them even one or the other. She commented that she was around to see if they had a chance to meet her.

And if we put ourselves in the shoes of a true Demi Rose fan, you can already imagine the great emotion that Mexicans felt knowing that the content creator was stepping on their country and that she was even just a few hours or minutes away. they enjoyed the beaches, of course, all day in a bathing suit sunbathing and enjoying the sea, the sand and everything that exists in our lands.

Today being the year 2020 Demi Rose remembers her trip with great nostalgia because this year she wanted to be able to visit many more places and she even thought of returning to Mexico, however, her plans were affected and totally changed by the world situation, So he decided to only travel to the Maldives and stay in Ibiza until next year everything is safer.

We could see that in the Maldives he also spends an excellent trip lasting there for more than a month and managing to capture many snapshots of his figure and the place which together seem like a paradise.

In his apartment, he spends his time enjoying time with his puppy and kitten, his two pets, whom he loves very much and who shares a lot of affection, time with them, etc., but also going out to some restaurants at night and trying to take care of himself as much as possible, of course. that without ceasing to be the famous model that she is and attending events where she is required to steal the eyes.

There is no doubt that Demi Rose will continue to surprise the world with her photos and especially with her way of modeling since she has become an expert posing for the camera for years, for this and more, we recommend you follow Show News to that you do not miss any of its news and curiosities.