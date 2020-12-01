There is no doubt that even the soccer player Neymar went crazy when he saw Maluma’s ex without clothes covering only with his hands

There is no doubt that even the soccer player Neymar went crazy when he saw Maluma’s ex without clothes covering himself only with his hands, managing to provoke thousands of sighs among the followers of these three personalities.

That’s right, Natalia Barulich once again impacted her millions of followers by exposing all her beauty and posing in a very natural way looking completely beautiful.

The 28-year-old model, Natalia Barulich, has been the focus of endless news in recent months, since after her break with the Colombian singer Maluma she has been linked with the soccer player Neymar, however, in several Sometimes the model has made it very clear that she is only a friend of the Brazilian.

Despite this, this stage for Natalia is simply an episode from the past, since she has decided to focus all her energy on staying active through her social networks, and pampering Internet users and of course her followers with captivating publications.

And in fact, the day of doing to be exactly the model shared through her official Instagram account a photograph that left little to the imagination since in it she boasts her beauty without clothes and covers the upper part of her body only with her hands.

Let my free spirit be my legacy, “Natalia wrote to accompany her publication.

As expected, this publication caused a stir among its followers and quickly attracted the attention of the user of the social network what so far it has more than 200 thousand likes and endless comments where they fill it with compliments and compliments to her matchless beauty.

Very cute on Instagram “,” Hawaii? “,” Ufff “,” Perfect my goddess “,” Bella “,” She deserves iteeee “,” Hermosaaaaa “, were some of the many comments she has received.

Among the personalities who commented on the photograph are Yanet García, Paris Hilton, Mahlagha, Marianne Schaller, among others.

It is worth mentioning that Natalia Barulich is a model, singer, and dancer born in Croatia on January 13, 1992.

His father is Croatian and his mother is Cuban; Natalia rose to fame for her two-year relationship with Colombian singer Maluma and more recently for her alleged relationship with Brazilian soccer player Neymar Jr.

Maluma and Natalia met during the recordings of the music video for the song “Felices los cuatro” in 2017 and both revealed their media relationship through social networks where they accumulate millions of followers.

However, in 2019 they put an end to their relationship, and at the beginning of 2020, his name joined that of the PSG striker although neither of them has confirmed their romantic relationship so far.

Despite this, Natalia Barulich, Neymar, and Maluma continue to occupy the headlines after the controversy that the Colombian singer’s followers have sparked over the fact that the footballer celebrated his pass to the Champions League final by singing “Hawaii”, Maluma’s theme that would be inspired by the painful breakup of the interpreter and the Cuban-Croatian model.

And in fact, as a result of the virtualization of said video, the Colombian even closed his official Instagram account last August of this year.

However, now the story changes since a new rumor about a new romance is on everyone’s lips when Barulich shared a photograph on social networks where he is seen very happy enjoying time with a handsome businessman.