There is no doubt that the childhood of the Jenner sisters was full of jokes and a lot of fun, the proof is in some videos of their childhood that are not worth watching.

There is no doubt that the childhood of the Jenner sisters was full of jokes and a lot of fun, the proof is in some videos of their childhood that are not worth watching, because even their fights and arguments were recorded at that time.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner were unstoppable since they were just children and although they are now sophisticated and mature women, a few years ago, Kim Kardashian’s younger sisters were really spontaneous, something they showed at various times.

In fact, not even Kim was spared from the humor of Kendall and Kylie, since the little ones imitated the way of speaking, some gestures, and even poses of the celebrity in the Keeping Up With the Kardashians program.

However, fights were an everyday occurrence for the sisters, who throughout their adolescence appeared to joke or hit not only each other but other family members such as Scott Disick or Rob Kardashian.

One of the most epic videos is where they are in a truck both sitting in the back seats and Kylie puts her feet on Kendall’s face, to which she pushes them and backs up taking the opportunity to hit her younger sister.

At first glance Kendall and Kylie Jenner share their perfect life on Instagram, however, fans believe that they are actually not that close as they may be too different to be best friends.

As you may recall, these sisters were pre-teens when Keeping Up With the Kardashians first came out, and at just 12 and 10, they were in the shadow of their famous older sisters.

The fans of this reality saw them mature, Kendall, Shyer’s older sister, became a successful model; while Kylie made her fortune in the world of cosmetics.

However, fans see Kendall and Kylie hanging out in separate social circles and they really only spend time together at family events.

And when looking at their relationship, fans of both believe that the sisters are not friends because they are too different.

Everything seems to indicate that not everything is rosy between the famous sisters, since although we thought that their relationship was the best, Kylie has revealed that if they were not sisters, they would never speak to each other, and even less would they become good friends since she thinks she has nothing in common with Kendall.

Kendall and I, I don’t think we would be friends if we weren’t sisters “: The star assured in a teaser for Life Of Kylie.

But that’s not all, as according to Radar Online, Kylie doesn’t understand the reason why Kendall is so famous.

Kylie has never understood the reason for such a stir around Kendall Jenner and her modeling career. She believes that her physique and style also have a lot to offer.

Kylie Kristen Jenner is a benchmark in fashion and style, a quality that she has taken advantage of to create an iconic cosmetics company or launch different clothing collections, and as if that were not enough, in 2019 she was the highest-paid influencer for each sponsored publication in Instagram.

And this is how Jenner, with a net worth of US $ 900 million, managed to become, according to Forbes magazine in 2019, the youngest billionaire in history at age 21, having surpassed the record set by Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook and Instagram owner who became a billionaire at 23 years old.

However, a year later, in May 2020, Forbes magazine itself announced that this sum was not exactly what had been thought and that Jenner should not be considered a “billionaire” and Jenner could have arrived to face legal charges, but in the end, nothing serious was ever reached.

It may interest you: Little to the imagination! Shirtless Kendall Jenner shows off her curves