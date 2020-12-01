Socialite Kim Kardashian shows off her figure in tight leather pants, while at the same time showing off her long Rapunzel-style hair.

If there is one woman in the modern age who has become a style icon when it comes to curvy women, it is Kim Kardashian. Who has stood out in recent years for being a celebrity who is not afraid of what they will say, in addition to being a woman who knows style and above all, knows how to get the most out of her curves, so this time dazzles with her long hair in the style of Rapunzel?

Using an extremely long braid, as we have already seen in several photo sessions by her sisters such as Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian, the eldest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, she dazzles with tight sky blue leather pants, while combining a top in nude color and pointe shoes with a large stone in front of the luxurious brand Manolo Blahnik.

Stealing all the sighs in his wake, in addition to generating more than a million likes on his Instagram post, where he received thousands of comments, praising his style and, above all, good taste when it comes to leather garments and outfits. tight, being a total inspiration for curvy women who also have a daring personality.

And it is thus, as the wife of the famous rapper Kanye West has made a large fan base, because according to the latest records of her Instagram account, the famous socialite has a fan base with a reach of more than 190 million, in addition to forging his fortune in large companies, such as SKIMS, KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance.

Well, unlike other celebrities, Kim Kardashian has stood out next to her family for her great reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which has portrayed her life throughout these years, in addition to giving the news during 2020 that this It will be his last season, because the family is at a point where it no longer needs the reality show, in addition to having several companies.

In addition to having new star members who have increased their popularity such as rapper Kanye West, as he has stood out as one of the most talented musicians of the contemporary era, along with the great controversies that he has led to the great boards by giving his opinion on sensitive issues such as politics, as well as airing some family secrets.

However, despite the ups and downs that this celebrity couple has had, something that we cannot deny is the extravagant and exorbitant details that Kanye West has for Kim Kardashian when giving gifts such as a personalized Birkin bag to giving shares to his wife of big companies like Netflix, Amazon, and Apple or the most recent gift, which was a hologram from his father Robert Kardashian.

For the reason of her 40th birthday, where Kim Kardashian gave a lot to talk about by having a big party on a private island, where only her family and closest circle of friends were, where she imposed the rule of quarantine for 15 days on the people who were his guests on the private island, as it would be like a small escape from reality in times of pandemic.

So if we know anything about Kim Kardashian, it is that she knows how to attract attention to continue to be news on the big boards, just like her husband Kanye West. However, the great strength of Kim Kardashian is that she is a fashion and style expert, so it is not surprising that at four decades, Kim Kardashian looks better than ever and with better taste in fashion.