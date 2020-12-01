The beautiful fitness model Jen Selter once again captivated her followers with her beautiful mother who looks the same or even better than her

The beautiful fitness model Jen Selter once again captivated her followers with her beautiful mother who looks the same or even better than her, because in those publications we can see where she got the beautiful Jen from.

And there is no doubt that the fitness guru, Jen Selter, is quite a character and over the years she has managed to captivate millions of people and although little is known about her personal life, many are those who truly admire her.

Jen Selter has known perfectly how to win over her entire audience on social networks, both men and women since she is known for her glute training.

This beautiful girl who also has a unique figure, is a fitness model, instructor, and internet celebrity who managed to gain fame thanks to her physical characteristics, which led her to professionalism in the world of modeling.

However, something that characterizes her a lot is her publications that she makes every day on her official Instagram account and today just a few hours ago she decided to pose with one of the most important people for her, her mother, who She was quite impressed since she also has a really incredible figure that even leaves you open-mouthed.

It was through a video that she shared on her profile that Jen model with her mother some sports outfits that fit perfectly and made them look phenomenal, and they even looked like sisters or twins because they are identical.

Quick switch with my @mamaselter Check out my TikTok to see how we shot this Link in the bio, “Jen wrote in the post.

This publication caused a stir among its millions of followers since so far the video has more than 88 thousand reproductions within an hour of being shared and also endless comments from the users of the social network where they are shocked with their great resemblance and how good their mother looks.

It is worth mentioning that something that characterizes this model a lot is that in each of her posts on the Instagram social network she motivates everyone or writes some tips to not give up on achieving a healthy life.

Without a doubt, this makes her one of the best fitness influencers, since she tries to motivate people every day to achieve a better lifestyle and teaches you that it is not to be on a diet or starve, but to learn to eat and which is the best for you and of course for your body and mind.

Currently, Jen Selter has become one of the most followed influencers on social networks and to this day she has more than 12 million followers on her official Instagram account, with whom she frequently shares advice on exercise, diet, and of course your day-to-day.

In fact, in an interview Jen had confessed that in the past she was a shy girl and, even, her first boyfriend had him at 16 years of age, in addition, she commented that her body is natural and molded it when she exercised in her bedroom since he avoided partying like other boys his age did.

This is how the 27-year-old New York girl, who is also followed by the former weather girl, Yanet García, is considered one of the most acclaimed fitness Goddesses of recent years and knows completely that each of her advice on training is well received by his followers.