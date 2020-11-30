It seems a curious coincidence that both Ana Cheri and Demi Rose have used the same style of a bathing suit but different color, apparently phosphorescent is in fashion

Whenever a new fashion appears immediately, celebrities are the first to wear this type of clothing, footwear, or accessories, in this case, it seems that phosphorescent two-piece swimsuits are the fashion that will soon begin because Demi Rose and Ana Cheri agreed to use the same model with a different color but both phosphorescent.

It is normal that those in charge of starting the fashions are the celebrities themselves who when seeing their followers use a particular garment immediately becomes a trend, it is something that continues to happen over the years.

Not only the great personalities of cinema and music tend to set trends, but now social media influencers and stars, as is the case with both Internet models, each with millions of fans who go out of their way to see each of their publications, and that when they see a new one they immediately begin to love her.

Although Demi Rose is a little better known than the American model, the name of Ana Cheri has been gaining popularity for some months now, not only for her beauty but for the multiple activities she carries out because she is not only an Instagram model, the beautiful 34-year-old Cheri is also a businesswoman, fitness coach, and YouTuber, in addition to serving her husband Ben Moreland.

Unlike Ana Cheri, the British-born model apparently only works on Instagram, it is not known for sure if she has other activities, although it has been said that she has also ventured into the world of entrepreneurship.

However, what concerns this note is the coincidence between the two models with their swimsuits, for her part, Demi Rose wears two small pieces on her figure with a phosphorescent green, the same applies to Ana Cheri only in lemon yellow.

Both have different proportions, however in both figures, these phosphorescent pieces look as spectacular as possible, could you decide on one? it is perhaps something very complicated.

Happy weekend! Hope this holiday weekend has been a good one! This is one of my last photos of the Maldives but this was such a good day, after this photo we made new friends and had great food! “Wrote Ana Cheri.

Apparently, her swimsuit is not the only coincidence that both models share, but also their vacations since they were both in the Maldives, enjoying the weather and especially the delights of the beach.

If you missed some of my content from Maldives or just want to talk to me, check out my bio, I’ll see you there, “added Ana Cheri to conclude.

Something that you may not know is that Ana Cheri has an OnlyFans page, perhaps she referred to that content in her biography, although to access her page you must be registered and pay a monthly fee.

Perhaps Demi Rose is one of the few celebrities who does not have an OnlyFans page, it is probably enough for her to have her social networks active, and promote products and services that companies ask her to do, this is also one of the new businesses of the stars from the Internet.

Do you think that both manage to launch a new fashion among their followers, to start using phosphorescent swimsuits, or is it just a simple coincidence, although there is not much difference between the publication of one and the other, Demi Rose shared it a day ago, in terms of Ana Cheri did it 12 hours ago.

