The beautiful model and socialite, Kendall Jenner, showed us what her Thanksgiving was like, had a great feast

The famous model and socialite, Kendall Jenner, who by the way is just 25 years old, is one of the biggest influencers on Instagram and much more recognized for her great talent for professional modeling on runways and magazine covers.

On these holiday dates the Kardashian-Jenner family also had to celebrate, so the beautiful Kendall dressed for the occasion looking beautiful with a white and black bodysuit with a bleached style.

Achieving an impact with her great beauty, her millions of fans were surprised when they entered the social network Instagram, of which she is one of the models with the most followers in the world, although easily surpassed by her sister Kylie Jenner.

And showing off her cute look was not all, since she also attached some other photographs in which she revealed how her banquet was and in it, we can see different dishes, prepared and ready to be enjoyed by the guests.

It is quite noticeable that it was all done by people dedicated to the kitchen since the presentations are quite elegant and well worked. He also shared with us how his Christmas tree and his living room are already decorated, a place where he surely spends some very quiet times and especially with family.

It was for the last photograph that we were surprised as he showed us that he had a large rectangular table ready for approximately 16 people. However, we do not know who exactly the lucky guests were, since in this time and world situation so complicated could be the target of social networks and their strong criticism and comments.

It is certain that Kendall Jenner with her family spend an excellent time every opportunity they have, preparing in a great way to be able to celebrate as it should, since despite everything that happened in 2020 they wanted to celebrate that they are still alive and in the fight, hoping that soon things settle down.

Just yesterday we could see Kendall with her 23-year-old sister Kylie Jenner, participating together in a Tik Tok, where they joke about what kind of boys they like, even revealing some other secrets of their lives.

As we know, the two young women get along excellently and although on some occasions they have misunderstandings and their differences, such as the way they choose clothes to wear, it shows that they spend a great time together.

The participation of the models in Tik Tok has been very interesting and fun, so if you have not gone to their profile, we recommend that you do so, they have become one of the most famous tiktokers, turning all their popularity to followers on that social network.

The likes quickly reached the photographs of Kendall Jenner and managed to gather more than 5.4 million, just to give you an idea of ​​the great attention that this popular girl has.

Kendall is so successful in what she has done that Forbes magazine named her the highest-paid model in the world at the end of 2018, a feat that she repeated for the second year in 2019, something that few models like Gisele Bundchen had achieved.