Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Are the Friendliest Stars in Hollywood: Word of Emma Stone

According to Emma Stone, there is no story, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are the two kindest stars in all of Hollywood. The actress revealed this in the course of a hilarious interview with Jimmy Fallon in which she also recounted a background to the 2011 Golden Globes.

” It was my first time going to the Golden Globes. For me, it was all very, very, very exciting. And so I took my mom with me. That night we were sitting next to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Of all those possible at an event. so important, just them! ” explained the actress who at the time was not yet extremely well known.

“I state that my mom never drinks. But she drank some champagne that night. Which probably wasn’t the best thing, but she was having a lot of fun. At that point, she turned to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie and started asking indiscreet questions. I couldn’t believe it. He seemed out of his mind. He asked them if they had any children, their ages, and their names. I was very in awe but they were very kind and friendly, they answered everything without hesitation. They really are the best in Hollywood. “