Yanet García Dazzles by Showing Her Rear With a Tiny and Transparent Black Dress

The fitness girl surprised her fans, so much so that Galilea Montijo asked her to calm down.

UNITED STATES. – Yanet García woke up with everything this Saturday after showing her rear with a transparent dress on her Instagram account, leaving her fans stunned, so much so that Galilea Montijo told her: “Now calm down baby.”

As is customary, the fitness girl uploads photographs showing off her great body, and of course, she is worthy of showing how much work has cost her in recent years, that is why this time she surprised her millions of followers with a black micro-dress.

The image shows the former “weather girl” from the “Hoy” program posing on her back wearing a transparent black dress, with which she revealed her black thong and her bra of the same color.

With her dress, Yanet, 30, wore high boots and her hair loose.

Shortly after making the publication in which she limited herself to writing and only accompanied her with heart emoji, she has 484 thousand likes and more than 2,000 comments from followers and friends who complimented her curves, among which are: Inés Gómez Mont, Issa Vegas, Perla Mont, Juca, Georgina Mazzeo, among others.