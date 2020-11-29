With a short video, Noelia managed to accelerate the hearts of thousands of Internet users.

PUERTO RICO.- Noelia set fire to social networks and amazed her Instagram followers by publishing a “fiery” video.

The singer published a short clip of only 8 seconds with which she managed to drive her fans crazy, as she appears on her back in a suggestive position, shaking her butt in front of the camera.

“Come see me at Only Fans and YOU WILL BE ABLE TO SEE EVERYTHING that you can’t see here … I’m waiting for you now in my Only Fans account. DO NOT WAIT FOR ANY MORE (sic) ”, he wrote.

The interpreter of “Candela” invites her daring followers every day to subscribe to her exclusive content.

In a few hours, the video managed to be reproduced more than 65 thousand times, it obtained more than 13 thousand “likes”, however, it did not have any comments since this option is restricted.

Noelia gained worldwide success with the singles “Tú”, “Clávame tu amor”, “Candela”, among others, but in 2007 she was involved in a great sexual scandal, when an intimate video of her was leaked, which would drive her to dedicate herself to create adult content.