TIJUANA, BC. – The Youtuber Lizbeth Rodríguez captivated her millions of followers this weekend by publishing a snapshot showing her spectacular figure.

I have plenty of who hates me, but there is never a lack of someone who loves me, “wrote the former host of” Exposing infidels “on her Instagram account.

In the image, you can see Lizbeth with a tiny and low-cut transparent dress in nude color with gold details showing off her curves. This outfit accompanied him with high boots, a chain, and makeup that highlighted his face.

In the photograph that already has 176,000 “likes” three hours after its publication, you can see Lizbeth holding her hair while looking at the camera empowered.

“Mamacita”, “beautiful”, “wow!”, “Created by the gods themselves”, “beautiful”, “what museum did you come from” and “divine”, are some of the comments of their fans.