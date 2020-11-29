The actress and singer delighted her fans with some photographs in which she appears wearing her shapely figure.

UNITED STATES. – The actress and singer Lis Vega delighted her fans with some photographs in which she appears wearing her shapely figure with a micro dress.

Through her Instagram profile, the fitness girl took the opportunity to tell her followers that, even if they are going through difficult times, they should not stop living because this could be one of the best years of their life.

Without knowing it, you may be living the best years of your life, embrace every second, that even in the storm the light of your faith guides you (sic) ”, wrote the soap opera actress.

In a series of photos, each one accompanied with a different message, the Cuban posed in a white dress, completely low-cut, with which she showed one of the tattoos she has under her breasts.

With this outfit, Lis Vega wore large earrings, make-up that highlighted her face, and her loose hair.

Currently, the publications have more than 6 thousand “likes” and hundreds of comments from fans who praised her beauty.