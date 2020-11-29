Edith Márquez Gets Fit and Shows off Her Body

The singer began with a challenge in the summer and now in autumn, she is already showing the fruits of her effort that remind her of Timbiriche.

Edith Márquez closes with all this 2020 and one of the reasons is how good she feels, after doing a challenge thanks to which she feels better than ever.

Do you remember that on July 7th I started with a very strong training challenge, along with a ketogenic diet? Well here the result, there is nothing in this life that with effort, character, decision, passion and discipline can be achieved, I do not like to stay in my comfort zone, I have not smoked for 11 months, and I feel better than ever. made from Timbiriche I don’t have this body and I don’t feel so healthy ”.

The singer affirms that the changes are for the brave and uploads to her Instagram account several images of her during a part of her exercise routine.

And of course, her followers noticed and congratulated her on this change, which they claim helps her to see herself fully at 47 years old.