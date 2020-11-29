The renowned models’ Ana Cheri and Anastasia Kvikto seem to be “competing” to be the most flirtatious, they both shared similar outfits.

Two incredible Instagram models seem to be competing to find out who is more flirtatious than the other, Ana Cheri and Anastasia Kvikto . Who could win?

Comparisons in social networks between some celebrities are becoming more and more notorious, every day that technology advances, Internet users have greater ease in handling programs to edit photographs, making it easier to make parallel comparisons with all kinds of artists and even common people, however, what is most striking is the models.

The popularity of Ana Cheri like the Russian model Anastasia Kvikto has managed to increase over the years, however for some months now that their names have been more present on social networks, the reason? both tend to publish posts that go beyond the sexy line.

However, it is Ana Cheri who seems to feel less pain in showing her figure due to the constant photographs that parade through her official Instagram account, on the other hand, Anastasia Kvikto is usually a little more measured in terms of showing her skin, however, her posts are just as intense as those of the beautiful American model.

Two weeks ago Anastasia Kvikto shared a photo where she is wearing an apparently brown dress with a wide neck, so much so that it falls off her shoulders, showing a pronounced neckline, thanks to her charms she did not end up on the floor

Ana Cheri on the other hand decided to be a little more daring, a few hours ago she shared this photograph that quickly became popular among her followers because in addition to coinciding with the color and style of Anastasia Kvikto’s outfit (her garment falls over one shoulder ) added something extra, Ana Cheri is wearing her garment completely wet, something that immediately draws attention is that it is evident that she is not wearing anything underneath.

It is evident that the two look very beautiful and flirtatious, so it would be difficult to decide on just one of them, despite the fact that Ana Cheri is wearing her wet clothes, she does not appear complete in the photograph, as for the Russian model can appreciate a little more.

Ana Cheri is currently 34 years old, she is married from what we have seen, she lives extremely happy, in addition to being a model she is also YouTuber, influencer, couch fitness, and businesswoman, she is a great example for other Instagram personalities where she has around 12 million 500 thousand followers.

On several occasions we have seen her share part of her exercise and eating routines that you could also do, a plus for her according to certain Internet users, is the fact that she has an OnlyFans page, so showing her skin is a strong point for her.

On the other hand, Anastasia Kvikto has 11 million 800 thousand followers on Instagram, little is known about her personal life because like other celebrities she is usually quite jealous when it comes to her life.

She is also known as “The Russian Kim Kardashian”, although this term she dislikes a lot, as she claims to have no resemblance to the businesswoman and socialite, however with whom she has the most resemblance is Demi Rose, in several photographs they look like two twins.

Kvikto is currently 26 years old living in Los Angeles since she was a teenager she moved to the United States to fulfill her desire to become a recognized model, however, at first she had certain complications due to her large curves.