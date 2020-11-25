Lourdes Munguía Strips Naked and Looks Spectacular!

The 59-year-old actress took off her clothes to thank her for having already reached 300,000 followers on Instagram.

Lourdes Munguía, from the clan of the best-preserved actresses in the middle of the show, gave her followers on Instagram a picture of her naked.

After reaching 300 thousand followers, he wanted to celebrate in this way and uploaded the following message with his photo:

Thanks to you … we are already 300,000! I love them!!!!”.

The actress, who will turn 60 on December 12, usually uploads photographs of her daily outfits, in which she shows that age is not an impediment to looking excellent.

Lourdes Munguía has participated in at least thirty telenovelas, the last of which have been “For loving without law”, “May God forgive you” and “Italian girl is coming to get married. “