In the image you can see Eiza, 30, wearing a raffia hat, sunbathing on board a boat.

UNITED STATES. – The actress and singer Eiza González took advantage of this weekend to show off her slender figure while walking aboard an inflatable boat.

Through her Instagram profile, the actress from the movie “Bloodshot” (2020) captivated her millions of fans by showing off her great body with a two-piece bikini in blue.

In the image you can see Eiza, 30, wearing a raffia hat, sunbathing on board the boat.

24 hours after sharing the publication that was called “And your mother too” -referencing the famous film by Alfonso Cuarón-, it already has more than 631 thousand likes and thousands of comments from fans who praised its impact curves.