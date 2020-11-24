The former member of “Acapulco Shore” posed naked, but of course without losing her glamor on her Instagram account.

COLOMBIA. – Beautiful model Dania Méndez left her millions of followers speechless this weekend by posting a naked, bubble-covered snapshot from a bathtub leaving very little to the imagination.

The former member of “Acapulco Shore” posed naked, but of course without losing her glamor on her Instagram account.

In the image you can see the “Buchi” inside a bathtub that is covered with candles, staring at the camera, as if she were thinking.

For this session, Méndez used makeup that highlighted his features, as well as various accessories and his hair collected.

With this photo, Lorduy’s girlfriend, a member of Piso 21, took the opportunity to send a message to her fans and ask them not to take anything personally because they will be disappointed.

If you keep blaming others because your emotions get out of control, then you don’t have control of your life, THEY have it. Take control of your life, have intelligence in your emotions, you will continue to suffer if you take everything they tell you personally, ”wrote Dania.

“If external things control you, it means that anyone can control you, anyone tames you with a compliment and makes you explode with insult. IT HAS YOU. It’s hard, YES, I know. BREATHE deeply, observe, and do not allow your mood swings to be subject to what other people do or stop doing. You cannot choose what you will feel, but you can choose the way it impacts your life.

“Remember that people are not here to meet your needs, nor are you here to meet the needs of ANYONE. YOU’RE FREE!!” he added.